SSL DEMONSTRATES ADVANCED BROADCAST AUTOMATION FOR LATEST DIGITAL CONSOLE RANGE AT NAB 2010

Implementation of ‘Ross Overdrive’ and ‘Sony ELC’ Broadcast Automation Systems Featured

LAS VEGAS – Solid State Logic, the manufacturer of industry leading digital consoles for the broadcast industry, will showcase the integration of their digital broadcast console range with the world’s most powerful broadcast automation systems at NAB 2010, in the new Pro Audio Hall located in the Central Hall on booth C3313, on April 10 to 15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Broadcast Automation is becoming an increasingly common theme in systems design for many of our clients.” says Niall Feldman, Director of New Products at SSL. “With the implementation of both the Ross and Sony protocols, the new C10 HD console becomes an even better fit for smaller facilities seeking to rise to the challenges of ever more complex HD production.”

With completed implementations for Ross’ Overdrive and Sony’s ELC automation systems, SSL’s powerful broadcast audio signal processing can now be fully integrated into an automated production signal flow. The first SSL product to support these new features is the new C10 HD console. This console is designed for smaller facilities or studios where automated production is a growing requirement to manage increased station output on tighter budgets.

The new broadcast automation features enable external control of faders, on/off switches, pans, and PFL. The features can be enabled or disabled to allow seamless transitions between audio-follow-video functionality and manual operation.

Additionally, the range of console channels under automation control can be specified, yielding greater operational flexibility. In this instance, automation control can be used to complement the workflow of the audio operator. With transitions and preset show segments automated, the operator is free to concentrate on mixing complex segments such as live bands. In this situation, channels that have been designated for external control may be hidden from the surface. An audio operator therefore has access to all console faders while automation simultaneously controls the assigned console resources in the background. The power of this solution is increased when combined with features like SSL’s ‘Dialogue Automix’ and ‘5.1 Upmix’ functions. These combine to provide very consistent, high quality program output, even with complex show production requirements.

Initially showcased on SSL’s C10 HD console, these features will also arrive as options for the larger C100 HDS console in the weeks following NAB.

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solid-state-logic.com.