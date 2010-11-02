Electrosonic Installs Interactive Planar Clarity Video Wall at the Guinness World Records Museum in Hollywood

Hollywood Boulevard has always been a magnet for tourists who converge on the avenue to view its iconic sights, and now they have a new attraction to engage their attention. The Guinness World Records Museum's interactive Planar video wall, provided and installed by Electrosonic, uses gesture-based technology to capture the movements of passers-by and animate unique custom characters in 3D space.

Los Angeles-based Electroland, which creates objects, interactive experiences and large-scale public art projects, tapped Electrosonic for the project at one of Hollywood's highest profile locations.

Planar's Clarity high-resolution, LED-illuminated, rear-projection video wall delivers optimized color performance, exact image control, long life and minimal maintenance. Electrosonic configured a 3x4 video wall with the ultra-slim Planar displays separated by very narrow mullions. The video wall is located on the highly-trafficked sidewalk, tucked under the museum's vintage movie-theater marquee.

The content features characters from the Guinness Museum, such as the world's tallest man, appearing and disappearing. As visitors gesture to the screen or walk along it, the characters interact with them and perform various tricks such as balancing and spinning multiple basketballs, falling to the floor, and whirling over a dozen hula hoops. At a certain point all the characters come together and start dancing to Michael Jackson's "Thriller."

Electrosonic installed the video wall, ensuring that the displays were tightly and cleanly aligned. The company also provided a rack for the Planar equipment and a simple AMX control system with push-button panel: Program scheduling automates Start of Day and End of Day routines.

Ambient temperature at the video wall is monitored and incorporated into the control programming, shutting down the system if necessary for thermal protection and bringing it back online when temperatures are safe. Additional Electroland equipment is also housed in the rack.

Steve Calver was Electrosonic's project manager and Linda Danet the consultant.

