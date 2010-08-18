IBC Stand 8.A94

COBALT DIGITAL KEEPS QUALITY UP AS PRICES DROP ON DISTRIBUTION AMPLIFIERS FOR OPENGEAR

MANUFACTURER ADJUSTS PRICING TO HELP END-USERS MEET BUDGET RESTRAINTS IN RECOVERING ECONOMY

(Urbana, IL, August 12, 2010) – Cobalt Digital (www.CobaltDigital.com) has announced a dramatic price reduction on its range of 3G/HD/SD distribution amplifiers for openGear™. Effective immediately, the distribution amplifiers will be available at an average of 50% off the former cost and will start at $399. openGear is the next generation standard that handles video and audio processing cards from multiple manufacturers in the same frame.

“Lowering the cost of a product that is a staple in every broadcast facility is our way of helping our customers and our industry gain economic momentum as we recover from a world-wide recession,” stated Chris Shaw, VP of sales and marketing at Cobalt. “Our prices may have been reduced, but our quality has never been better. Our single and dual distribution amplifiers offer all true ASI inputs and outputs for a wide range of solutions, as well as features like failover switching in our dual DAs."

The distribution amplifiers are part of Cobalt’s 9000 series for openGear that also includes format converters, frame syncs, embedder and de-embedders. The 3Gig capable DA range comprises multi-rate SDI and ASI single, dual and triple channel reclocking and non-relocking units capable of supporting 3G, HD, SD signals.

###

ABOUT COBALT DIGITAL INC.

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion gear for the broadcast television environment. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partnerships, Cobalt products are backed with a 5-year warranty. For more information, visit http://www.cobaltdigital.com.

Please visit Cobalt Digital at IBC 2010, Stand 8.A94. Click on harriet@desertmooncomm.com to schedule an appointment.

Company Contact: Chris Shaw, VP of Sales and Marketing

+1-217-344-1243 / chris.shaw@cobaltdigital.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmooncomm.com