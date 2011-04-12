GLOBALSTOR EXTREMESTOR PRODUCTS FEATURED AT THE STUDIO-B&H DURING THE 2011 NAB SHOW

ExtremeStor-Ultra and DI Presented at The Studio-B&H Booth Demos

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 11, 2011 ─ Globalstor Data Corporation, a premier OEM integrator of high-performance RAID, SAN and storage/video servers, is pleased to continue its long relationship with The Studio-B&H, a division of B&H that serves broadcast and digital cinema applications from acquisition to post-production and delivery, at the 2011 NAB Show. Both companies have collaborated once again to feature Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-DI and ExtremeStor-Ultra solutions to show attendees through demonstrations at The Studio-B&H Booth C10418.

As part of the booth demos, Globalstor will be used to help depict complete end-to-end workflow solutions for digital cinema as well as targeted applications for broadcast and post-production.

For The Studio-B&H’s post production solution, the NAB booth set-up will prominently feature a DI workflow demonstrating high-end color grading and finishing. The system will feature several control panels and work with content handled, managed and manipulated by ASSIMILATE’s SCRATCH Data Process Solution. This system can be used in conjunction with S3D, RED, ALEXA, and DPX 2k and 4k workflows.

“We are proud to once again partner with The Studio-B&H at its booth at NAB to showcase how Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-DI and ExtremeStor-Ultra can be seamlessly integrated into professional workflows,” says Scott Leif, president of Globalstor. “We are continually looking at ways to create solutions that address customers’ needs and that also reflect the very latest technology trends. As a valued distributor of our products, The Studio-B&H has once again provided us with the opportunity to work with its great team and to be a part of its post-production booth set-up to demonstrate these real-life, end-to-end solutions.”

Featuring PCI-Express x16 video bus support, NVIDIA Quadro 6000 SDI by PNY and optional RAID hardware, the Globalstor ExtremeStor-DI delivers up to 3400 MBps of sustained data throughput with RAID 5 capabilities. It can hold up to 72TB’s of RAW storage and has the ability to scale as you grow to applications requiring even greater storage capacity, by implementing your choice of either SCSI, Fibre Channel, InfiniBand or SAS host bus adapters for external add-on RAID arrays. ExtremeStor-DI workstations feature 10 card slots for unprecedented scalability and are one of the lowest cost-per-gigabyte solutions available in the industry today.

For signal monitoring, The Studio-B&H is showcasing Blackmagic Design’s Ultrascope with Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-Ultra. This system will offer a truly cost-efficient solution to professionals looking for viable alternatives to using the Ultrascope with a desktop PC or the traditional, and more expensive, Waveform/Vectorscope products. Due to its small form factor and ability to be rack-mounted, ExtremeStor-Ultra can be easily integrated into the existing infrastructure of a post-production company and/or broadcast environment. The video output of the system can also be distributed through traditional SDI routing to any SDI monitor in a facility.

“After studying and identifying a specific market need, we approached Globalstor as the ideal manufacturer to execute such a project,” says Kevin Reagan, general manager of The Studio-B&H. “This collaboration has been effortless, as Globalstor’s expertise in this arena has truly made this solution a reality. We anticipate the ExtremeStor-Ultra will be a very successful product because it has the potential to exceed people’s expectations.”

ExtremeStor-Ultra is a 2u rack mount workstation that features Intel’s latest Core i3 CPU for uncompromised performance at an affordable price. With 6GB of RAM and a Windows 7 64-bit operating system, ExtremeStor-Ultra functions as a dedicated SDI monitoring scope that can be used as a standalone device or in conjunction with Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-DI.

ExtremeStor-Ultra and ExtremeStor-DI are available through Globalstor’s authorized partners, such as The Studio-B&H. For more information about The Studio-B&H, please visit http://www.bhphotovideo.com/thestudio.