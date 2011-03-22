LYNX Technik to Debut Series 5000 CWDM Fiber Optic Multiplexers / De-Multiplexers at NAB2011

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces is adding three CWDM fiber optic multiplexers / demultiplexers to its Series 5000 product range of rack and card based terminal equipment. They will be showcased at NAB 2011 booth N820.

The three CWDM multiplexers / demultiplexers are used to combine and transport 18 3G/HD/SD-SDI, 9 Ethernet signals, or a mixture of SDI and Ethernet signals over a single fiber connection. They include:

OCM 5818 – 18-channel CWDM fiber optic MUX/DEMUXThis passive fiber optic multiplexer / de-multiplexer card combines up to 18 fiber optic signals on a single fiber connection. It supports CWDM wavelengths of 1270-1610 nm.

OCM 5891 – 9-channel CWDM fiber optic MUX/DEMUX (1270-1430nm wavelengths)This passive fiber optic multiplexer / de-multiplexer card combines up to 9 fiber optic signals on a single fiber connection. This card supports CWDM wavelengths of 1270-1430 nm. It can be upgraded to support 18 channels via its UPG upgrade port.

OCM 5892 – 9-channel CWDM fiber optic MUX/DEMUX (1450-1610nm wavelengths)This passive fiber optic multiplexer / de-multiplexer card combines up to 9 fiber optic signals on a single fiber connection and supports CWDM wavelengths of 1450-1610 nm. It can be upgraded to support 18 channels via its UPG upgrade port.

The new Series 5000 fiber optic multiplexers are passive and require no power to operate. They are designed to fit into either the LYNX Technik 1RU or 2RU rack frames and are compatible with all other Series 5000 card modules.

The new Series 5000 CWDM fiber optic multiplexers / de-multiplexers will be on display at NAB 2011 booth N820.