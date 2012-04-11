Myers Sponsors PBS TechCon 2012

TEAM MEMBERS TO PARTICIPATE IN LEARNING SEMINARS

Northampton, MA – Myers Information Systems – a leading developer of broadcast traffic, business, and content management software – today announced the company will again be a Silver-level sponsor of the Public Television Service's annual technical conference, held in conjunction with the National Association of Broadcasters' mid-April convention in Las Vegas. Myers has been a sponsor, seminar participant and exhibitor since the inception xx years ago.

Myers' personnel will contribute to several seminars and discussion groups, among them, "Do You Want to be a ProTrack Power User?" for station traffic management staff will be led by Crist Myers, president and CEO, along with CTO Tracy Carter, director of marketing Nancy Carter, plus team members Lloyd Ortman and Jim Pinard. Tracy Carter will also participate in panels entitled: "Traffic, Non-Real-Time is here – Are You Ready?" and "Centralcasting and Shared Master Control Update: A View from the Field." Myers Information Systems will also have a strong exhibit hall presence, with team members available to answer questions and discuss ProTrack software features.

"We are extremely proud to continue our sponsorship and involvement with PBS," said Crist Myers, president and CEO. "Their annual TechCon event provides an unequalled opportunity to exchange knowledge and ideas with PBS, its member stations and vendor partners, so that we can continue to bring forward efficient, innovative and cost-effective solutions to the public media marketplace."

Myers' highly regarded flagship suite, ProTrack, is available in both radio and television editions. It offers comprehensive scheduling and business management for individual, multichannel and multi-station facilities. Actively used by more than 226 media outlets, supporting more than 1,300 channels, ProTrack provides a high-level of structure and scalability, without sacrificing flexibility, for today's rapidly evolving media environments.

ABOUT MYERS INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Myers Information Systems, Inc. has been developing broadcast management software since 1989. The Company provides technology and services for television, radio and other digital media providers designed to improve every aspect of their operations, from contracting to invoicing, media management to scheduling, and from trafficking to reconciliation. For more information, please visit: www.myersinfosys.com

Myers Information Systems contact: Crist Myers

+1-413-585-9820 / sales@myersinfosys.com

Press contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmooncomm.com