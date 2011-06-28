U.S. Broadcaster KHLM Increases Channel Capacity and Revenue Opportunities With Harmonic's Video Processing Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- June 28, 2011 -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that KHLM, a low-power television station in Houston owned and operated by Lotus Communications Corp., has deployed Harmonic's video processing solutions to increase channel capacity from six channels up to eight digital channels within the 19.39 Mbps ATSC stream. The increased channel capacity is providing KHLM with more virtual channels, giving viewers more content choices, and bringing new revenue opportunities to the station.

"Harmonic's video encoding, stream processing, and service management technologies work together to provide high quality video at low bit rates, enabling a unique business model for low-power stations," said Jim Kalmenson, president at Lotus Communications. "Our expanded channel capacity allows us to grow revenues through additional advertising opportunities and the ability to lease sub-channels to content providers who want to offer their own programming."

The system deployed at KHLM includes Harmonic's Electra(R) multiservice encoders, the ProStream(TM) 1000 stream processing platform and NMX Digital Service Manager(TM), which are used together to efficiently compress and manage the eight video channels. A major factor in providing broadcast video quality at a low bit rate is Harmonic's DiviTrackIP statistical multiplexing technology.

"We understand the significant business challenges that low-power stations like KHLM face, and recognize the important role they play within their communities," said Joel Wilhite, broadcast solutions manager at Harmonic Inc. "Harmonic brings the technical and market experience to allow these stations to expand their broadcasting capabilities cost-effectively. By leveraging our advanced compression technology, they can better serve their viewers while opening up new business opportunities."

