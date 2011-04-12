Wohler Introduces MADI-8 Audio Monitor at the 2011 NAB Show

New Monitor Delivers Multichannel, Distance-Spanning Benefits of MADI/AES10 Standard for Production and Outside Broadcasting

LAS VEGAS -- April 11, 2011 -- Today at the 2011 NAB Show, Wohler Technologies announced the launch of its new MADI-8 multichannel audio monitor utilizing the Multichannel Audio Digital Interface (MADI or AES10) protocol.

Wohler's new MADI-8 audio monitor enables broadcasters to take advantage of MADI support for greater numbers of channels per line and the protocol's use of coaxial and optical fiber for transmitting audio signals over long distances -- up to 3,000 meters. Thus, broadcasters using Wohler's MADI-8 are able to simplify their workflows by reducing the amount of heavy cable typically associated with traditional analog or AES audio distribution.

"Our new MADI-8 monitor is the latest example of Wohler's commitment to delivering solutions directly tailored to customer requirements. We based the monitor design on specific MADI solution requirements provided to us by a consortium of major production truck companies," said Jeff McNall, Wohler's product line manager for audio and video products. "In addition to serving the broadcast TV market, the MADI-8 offers a cost-effective and powerful solution for any organization -- such as a house of worship -- incorporating the monitor as part of an overall workflow for live sound recording, studio recording, and broadcast productions."

Although similar in appearance and operation to Wohler's VMDA-SUM8 eight-channel analog/digital continuity monitor, the MADI-8 can be connected in a series within a 64-channel MADI stream for audio monitoring of up to eight assigned channels. The monitor features a 16-character by two-line LCD display, as well as both coax and optical MADI inputs and outputs, mixed two-channel or mono analog outputs, built-in speakers, a front-panel headphone jack, channel presence indicators, and eight user-nameable presets. The 1RU, narrow-depth chassis is designed to fit in tight spaces such as crowded production trucks.

The new Wohler MADI-8 audio monitor will be on display in the Wohler booth, N2524, at the 2011 NAB Show.

