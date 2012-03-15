HARMAN Lexicon(r) LXP Native Reverb Plug-In Bundle provides a World of Sounds for Composer, Orchestrator and Producer Simone Giuliani

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Simone Giuliani is a film and TV composer, music producer, orchestrator and keyboard player born in Florence, Italy, based in Manhattan and inspired by music from all over the world. He has composed for films and TV shows and has done digital audio editing on a host of classic jazz reissues including very rare recordings of Miles Davis and Louis Armstrong among others. He is the founder of Emunity Records, a digital label that focuses on future-lounge and ambient soundscapes, and was a contributing writer to the book "The Spiritual Significance of Music."

"I have been interested in Lexicon products going back to 1992 when I was recording and producing an album in Florence with Funkareem, my band at the time," said Giuliani. "At that time, I first heard the Lexicon 480L digital effects system and fell in love with it."

"I've been pleasantly surprised by Lexicon's ability to maintain a very special sonic flavor for their products throughout the years, Giuliani continued. "The sonic texture of their reverb units has always been unique. My good friend, bassist Amanda Ruzza told me about the LXP Native Reverb and when I tried it I instantly knew I had to add it to my studio arsenal." Giuliani is using a Mac(r) Pro 8-core Intel(r) Xeon(r) desktop running Logic(r) and Pro Tools. "The Lexicon LXP works like a charm in this setup."

Currently Giuliani is working on recording and producing Sambismo, a contemporary vision of Brazilian music with Zé Luis Oliveira (Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil) and Béco Dranoff (Bebel Gilberto, Red Hot + Rio). "A top-line roster of guest artists like the one we have on this project can only deserve the best I can give them, and the LXP Native Reverb is an obvious choice for this production. It gives me a selection of those warm, uniquely lush Lexicon reverbs that perfectly complement male and female vocals and a wide variety of instruments."

Giuliani co-wrote the soundtrack for Vice magazine's documentary "TOXIC: Amazon" with Guilherme Monteiro of Forro in the Dark, a New York-based collective of Brazilian expatriate musicians. "I used the LXP Native Reverb on all of Guilherme's acoustic guitar parts and the results were excellent, perfectly complementing his beautiful tone and skillful playing with stunning ambience and depth."

"I get to work with musicians from all over the world in my projects - for example, I'm now scoring a beautiful Italian movie by director Fabio Mollo and for the occasion I will be working with musicians from different parts of the world; I'm thrilled at the chance to try out the LXP on such a different variety of instruments." Giuliani feels that every plug-in has a different flavor and its own reason to exist and the Lexicon LXP remains one of his favorite choices because of its versatility, regardless of the project he's working on.

"My work approaches and explores musical styles that can be very different from one another," Giuliani notes. "From one week to the next I can be working on anything from orchestral arrangements to soundtracks to bossa-nova to remixes using all sorts of electronic sounds, and I enjoy working with both analog and digital gear. Last year I produced Echocell, an eclectic Los Angeles band. For their forthcoming album, they wanted to experiment with all kinds of different and unusual sounds, and we had a lot of fun using the Lexicon LXP in many different and unconventional ways. We ended up creating interesting textures that haven't been heard before that ended up on the final mixes for the record, mixed by the great engineer Dave Darlington (Sting, Wayne Shorter) here in New York."

"No matter what style of music or approach I take when I'm working on a project," Giuliani concluded, "it always feels good being able to count on such a solid effects plug-in like the Lexicon LXP Native Reverb."

The Lexicon LXP Native Reverb Plug-In Bundle is designed to work with popular DAWs like Pro Tools and Logic, as well as with any other VST(r), Audio Unit(tm) or RTAS(r)-compatible host. PC- and Macintosh(r)-compatible, it offers four of Lexicon's most renowned algorithms - Chamber, Hall, Plate and Room - plus 220 finely crafted studio presets. Its intuitive user interface provides easy access to key parameters, with a graphical real-time full-color display.

You can listen to Simone Giuliani's music and read more about him here: http://www.simonegiuliani.com

