DTS SURROUND SOUND TECHNOLOGY TO BE USED DURING 2010 FIFA WORLD CUP BROADCASTS

Global Sporting Event to Showcase DTS High Performance Audio

CALABASAS, Calif.-- DTS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTSI) announced today that it will be providing DTS surround sound technology for the 2010 World Cup taking place in South Africa from June 11 through July 11. By using DTS Neural Surround™, ESPN and other broadcasters will provide soccer fans in the United States and Brazil the ability to enjoy the excitement of the games in high quality 5.1 surround sound.

“DTS surround sound technology will be an integral part of the broadcast productions at the 2010 World Cup,” says Geir Skaaden, VP, North American Licensing Operations, DTS, Inc. “When it comes to the surround sound experience, DTS is committed to working with broadcasters to efficiently deliver High Definition Audio to viewers worldwide. As the consumer demand for high quality entertainment in the home continues to grow, DTS will continue to do our part and deliver the highest quality audio experience possible.”

Hardware integrated on-site includes the DTS Neural Surround Sound Encoders and Decoders as well as the Mono2Stereo 4-channel stereo synthesizer built by hardware partner and licensee DaySequerra. Both solutions allow mixers to create a dynamic surround sound mix while maintaining strong voice clarity from the announcers.

DTS Neural Surround™ is one of the many broadcast and production technologies developed by DTS and licensed worldwide to partners and distributers such as DaySequerra and Harris Corporation. In addition, the widespread adoption of DTS-HD Master Audio™ in high definition movies and music is fueling consumer demand for DTS technologies in the new digital entertainment ecosystem.

About DTS, INC.

DTS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSI) is a digital technology company dedicated to delivering the ultimate entertainment experience. DTS decoders are in virtually every major brand of multi-channel surround processors, and there are hundreds of millions of DTS-licensed consumer electronics products available worldwide. A pioneer in multi-channel audio, DTS technology is in home theatre, car audio, PC and gaming console products, as well as DVD players, televisions, digital media players, set-top boxes and surround music software. In addition, DTS is a mandatory audio format in the Blu-ray Disc standard, resulting in DTS technology being included in every device capable of playing Blu-ray discs. Founded in 1993, DTS' corporate headquarters are located in Calabasas, California with its licensing operations headquartered in Limerick, Ireland. DTS also has offices in Northern California, Washington, Canada, China, France, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. For further information, please visit www.dts.com. DTS and the DTS Symbol are registered trademarks of DTS, Inc, and DTS NEURAL SURROUND and DTS-HD MASTER AUDIO are trademarks of DTS, Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners. (c) 2010 DTS, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE: DTS, Inc.