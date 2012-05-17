DVEO Announces U.S. Introduction of World's First Seamless IP Redundancy Switch – from Enensys Technologies

San Diego, California -- May 17, 2012 -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), today announced the U.S. launch of the IPGuard failover and redundancy switch from Enensys Technologies SA. DVEO is the U.S. reseller of Enensys products.

Designed for broadcasters, webcasters, and content providers, the IPGuard is a seamless IP and MPEG-2 TS transport layer switching device that can convey MPEG-2 or MPEG-4/H.264 in SD or HD content. It delivers 1+1 redundancy with two parallel IP input sources and two mirrored IP outputs. When the system detects a failure on one input – such as no IP stream or MPEG-2 or H.264 transport stream failure – it automatically switches over to the other valid input to provide continual output.

The IPGuard offers a bypass mechanism via solid state relays that creates 100% service availability in case of power outage. It is designed to provide an automatic 1+1 redundancy of network equipment that delivers services over IP – such as encoders, multiplexers, gateways, ASI to IP adapters, etc. Additionally, the IPGuard can also be operated to re-synchronize and re-align the same MPEG-2 stream that is carried over redundant IP-based networks. The latter introducing different network propagation delay, the IPGuard is able to re-align both IP streams to provide a seamless change-over between redundant IP streams.

"Innovative products like the IPGuard help strengthen the worldwide IP video infrastructure," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "We recommend this unique system to all of our customers who stream video and/or audio over IP, and need a reliable way to protect their IP transport streams. It's especially useful for streaming programs over IPTV."

The switching criteria are programmable and rely on IP criteria and ETR 101 290 oriented health indicators. The IPGuard offers remote management, an easy to use web-based GUI, and an optional redundant power supply. It is available now and is already deployed in Europe.

Supplemental Information for Press Release

Features

Multi-standard applicable (DVB, ATSC, ISDB, DTMB)

Video agnostic: MPEG-2 or MPEG-4/H.264

Maintain service continuity with LAN Bypass mechanism

Avoid TV black-out in SFN (and MFN in DVB-T2) (option)

Seamless switch-over with delayed IP source (option)

Transparent IP switch

Support of two 2:1 TS/T2-MI over IP switch (option)

High-grade broadcast product

IP, ETR 290 and advanced switching conditions

Several switching modes (Automatic, manual, etc...)

Real-time monitoring of incoming streams

Easy to use web-based GUI

Full SNMP v2 support

Unicast/Multicast (UDP/IP) streams support

Ordering Codes

IPGuard: Seamless IP switch

Options:

SeamlessTS: MFN and SFN seamless TS switch

MFN and SFN seamless TS switch SeamlessT2-MI: MFN and SFN seamless T2-MI switch

MFN and SFN seamless T2-MI switch AdditionalTS: Additional 2:1TS/T2-MI switch

Additional 2:1TS/T2-MI switch NN6-In48V: 48VDC input voltage instead of 220V

48VDC input voltage instead of 220V NN6-In220-VRedundant: Additional 220V redundant power supply

Additional 220V redundant power supply NN6-In48V-Redundant: Additional 48V redundant power supply

About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.

DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815

About Enensys Technologies SA

Enensys Technologies has years of experience in the design and manufacturing of Digital TV transmission systems. Enensys is the world leader for DVB-T2 technology, and covers other standards such as DVB-T, DVB-H, T-DMB, DTMB... Their product range covers Broadcast Network Equipment for Digital Terrestrial TV, Mobile TV and IP Distribution, but also Test & Monitoring solutions. Customers range from Broadcast & Network Operators, Chipset Vendors, and Receivers/Manufacturers. Enensys is headquartered in Rennes, France, in the heart of the European Digital Broadcast Cluster.

For more information on Broadcast Network Equipment, please visit www.enensys.com. For more information on Test & Monitoring, please visit www.enensystest.com.

Enensys Technologies SA

80 Avenue des Buttes de Coesmes, 35700 Rennes, France

Web: www.enensys.com phone: +33 (0)1 70 72 51 70, fax: +33 (0)2 99 36 03 84