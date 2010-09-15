Christie Proud To Release New DHD800 Digital Projector

Christie, a global leader in visual solutions, today announced the addition of the Christie DHD800 digital projector to its wide-ranging product line-up. Aimed at the professional market, the Christie DHD800 provides 8,000 ANSI lumens and full HD 1920 x 1080 true native resolution for unparalleled brightness and color precision in a 1-chip DLP projector. One of the brightest two-lamp projectors on the market, the Christie DHD800 with BrilliantColor(tm) offers 10-bit image processing, interchangeable color wheel, and four-sided edge-blended color matching.

The successor to the Christie DHD700 digital projector, the Christie DHD800 is of tremendous value to extended use and 24/7 applications including rental staging, houses of worship, and medium-to-large meeting, training, and conference rooms needing a cost-effective DLP solution.

"Christie has continued to enhance color and brightness using 1-chip DLP technology," said Christie Business Products product manager Frank Anzures. "The Christie DHD800 is brighter, offers richer color performance, and delivers more features and advantages than its competitors. Christie now has bolder and brighter 1-chip DLP technology products and the next generation of superior color performance targeting professional applications."

The interchangeable color wheel allows users to switch between high brightness optimization for large venues and rich color reproduction for video content. "The Christie DHD800's unique ability to change color wheels provides customization not typically seen by other products on the market," Anzures added.

"With the Christie DHD800, Christie continues to push the envelope in high brightness, high resolution, user-friendly products, and brings to market one of the brightest 1-chip, two-lamp systems with full HD."

The Christie DHD800 began shipping in August.

