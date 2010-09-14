Abu Dhabi Media Company selects Nevion’s HD signal processing and distribution solutions to cover live sporting events

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, September 14, 2010 – Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, a leading video transport solution provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, has provided Flashlink HD signal processing and distribution solutions to Middle East broadcaster Abu Dhabi Media Company (ADMC). The government-owned company chose Nevion’s HD signal solutions to equip two studios which were upgraded to HD. The studios are used by Abu Dhabi TV’s sport channels for live coverage of various league football matches including the UAE Football League (UFL).

“We needed a cost-effective and reliable signal processing solution that could fulfill all our requirements for our new state-of-the-art HD studios,” said Farid Kabani, head of TV broadcast engineering at ADMC. “We chose Nevion’s Flashlink solutions for their high reliability, small form factor, simplicity and ease of use. Their customer service and regular contact have made us feel comfortable with our decision and paved the way for a good working relationship.”

ADMC chose several solutions from Nevion’s Flashlink product family, including HD embedders and de-embedders, frame synchronisers with de-embedding, and 3G-HD distribution amplifiers and converters. With a strict timeline of just six weeks, Nevion worked closely with Sony Professional Middle East, the systems integrator for ADMC’s new HD studios, to complete the project on time.

“Nevion solutions are used all over the world for reliable, cost-effective transport and signal processing requirements for sporting events,” said Suresh Akkappilly, sales manager, Nevion Middle East. “Whether for the World Cup in South Africa, the Vancouver Winter Olympics or the Augusta Masters Golf Tournament in 3D, Nevion solutions have proven to be the solutions of choice for signal processing or transport of any kind of video over any distance and any network.”

About Abu Dhabi Media Company

Abu Dhabi Media Company (ADMC) is a leading media organisation in the Middle East, with businesses in free and pay television, radio, publishing, digital media, games, feature films, music, digital signage, outside broadcast production and printing. The company manages over 20 market-leading brands including Abu Dhabi Al Oula and Abu Dhabi Riyadiya AD Sports TV channels, Emirate FM and Star FM radio stations, Al Ittihad and The National newspapers, Majid and Zahrat Al Khaleej magazines, anaZahra.com women’s portal, Imagenation Abu Dhabi LIVE Broadcast Production and Facilities, and United Printing Press. ADMC partners with Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment on VEVO, the online music video platform, and has the region’s first Massively Multiplayer Online Gaming, a joint venture with Gazillion Entertainment. ADMC is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with offices in Beirut, Cairo, Dubai and Jeddah. For more information, please visit www.admedia.ae.

About Nevion

Nevion is a video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide. With the most flexible and scalable video processing and transport over any network, Nevion puts power, reliability and quality behind global media transport solutions. Its Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines deliver the full range of content transport, signal processing, and routing solutions, with comprehensive system management and control. With the lowest carbon footprint in the industry, Nevion products are the greenest of their kind, reducing customers’ operational expenses and benefiting the environment. Nevion maintains its world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway and U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA, with global offices in Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.nevion.com.

