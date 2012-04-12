High Resolution Systems Announces New Features for UDC Software; Powerful New Options Make NAB Debut

High Resolution Systems, which will be attending NAB 2012 in booth SL6028, has introduced a number of new features for its popular UDC (Universal Device Controller) software. The new variables, logic and slider features, which work with existing macros, are designed to provide very powerful options for configuring control systems with UDC software.

"High-end, advanced features that you'd normally find when custom coding an app are now part of UDC's user interface, and they are very easy to use," says High Resolution's Drew Taylor.

Macros, which permit single-command execution for frequently-used sequences, have been available via UDC software button clicks or via the system's scheduling engine. Now they are also available from fully-customizable sliders.

"We have had requests for sliders," Taylor reports. "We built them into a recent project to support a custom design for the user interface then decided to roll them out for the bigger audience."

A slider executes commands to a pre-set value range and is typically used for volume and lighting control. Sliders work within UDC software, on all major web browsers through UDC's web-server feature, on the new Windows 8 client controller app, and on the soon-to-be-released Apple iPad app.

Variables and logic work together when UDC software users need to execute complex strings of commands. Buttons set the variable, which is typically a value of the pre-set. Another button will send the command to recall the pre-set using the current value of the variable. Logic enables the user to compare variables and extend them further, sending commands to apply variables simultaneously across the board in advanced executions.

"These new features all have one goal: to build more powerful choices in the user interface," says Taylor. "They allow users to have more options to follow specific sequences or make multiple selections and do different things based on their results. With the addition of variables, logic and sliders UDC software now offers options to build everything from basic to the most complex user interface based control systems."

About High Resolution Systems

High Resolution Systems, a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers is a company with a strong systems engineering and applications background. Its founders have decades of experience in the audio visual rental and staging industry, broadcast applications, A/V installations and system design. This combined experience allows them to provide the highest possible quality solutions to its customers in the most efficient manner. For more information, visit www.hrscontrol.com.