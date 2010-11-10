Ecuador's Top Broadcaster Buys Shotoku Camera Support For Virtual Set

Torrance, CA (28 October 2010) – Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a leading international manufacturer of advanced camera support products, recently delivered a set of the Company's new, lightweight virtual systems to Corporacion Ecuatoriana de Televisión in Quito, Ecuador. Shotoku Inc.’s president, Naoki Ebimoto, made the announcement from the Company’s US headquarters in Torrance, CA.

Ecuavisa, as it is commonly known, began broadcasting in 1967 and is the South American nation's largest network with stations in both the capital city, Quito and in Guayaquil. The Shotoku systems were specified through local integrator ANXI Compania, Ltd. as part of a system with Virtual Studio technology from Vizrt. The package, installed in late July, is being configured and tested while its operators are trained.

The SH120VR pan and tilt heads provide accurate, no-compromise manual performance with camera payloads up to 25Kg / 55 lbs. The heads were adapted from Shotoku's successful ENG and field production SH series with high precision encoders and electronic interfacing added. The unit's high resolution positioning data, streamed via its Serial Position Interface, is compatible with all leading VR systems, ensuring smooth and accurate synchronization of virtual set elements.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Ecuavisa to the Shotoku family," said Ebimoto. "Latin America is an important and growing market for Shotoku Broadcast; our reasonably priced, high performance solutions enable stations to take advantage of the latest in digital production technology."

