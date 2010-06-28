For Immediate Release

IBC PARTNERS WITH FUTURE MEDIA CONCEPTS TO OFFER FIRST-EVER DIGITAL MEDIA TRAINING WORKSHOPS FOR CONTENT CREATORS AND POST-PRODUCTION PROFESSIONALS

World-renowned training company comes to Europe’s largest broadcast exhibition; fostering creative and practical skills for career advancement for video, film, television and broadcast content creators

Boston, MA – June 28, 2010 – Future Media Concepts (FMC), the premier authorized digital media training organization and conference producer for post-production, broadcast, and content creators, announced today its partnership with the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC). Working closely with the IBC organizers, FMC will bring its world-class training methodology to the industry’s preeminent broadcasting event, offering the first-ever Digital Media Training Workshops for content creators and post professionals to be held from September 11th – 12th at the RAI, Amsterdam.

The 2-day training event will be lead by FMC’s industry Certified Instructors, Power Users, Authors and thought-leaders offering advanced technical training for editors, producers and directors on today’s most popular applications from Apple®, Avid® and Adobe® technologies. Over 35 advanced training sessions are specifically designed to help attendees master the complexities of the industry’s latest workflow technologies. Highlighting hot trends such as HDSLR video and post-production, motion control 3D production, and the recently released CS5, the training event is designed for content creators and post-production professionals who wish to maximize their effectiveness and creativity on their chosen digital tools. From introducing multimedia journalists to the advantages of digital editing, to providing digital artists with eye-popping motion graphics and 3D production techniques, presenting videographers and photographers with key new techniques in HDSLR production, and offering invaluable certification opportunities, the Digital Media Training Symposium satiates a wide-range of creative industry niches.

“As the digital media industry continues to demand attention and expertise, more and more positions require a deeper understanding and knowledge of creative tools. This is where our training workshops come into play; the new Digital Media Training Workshops will offer attendees a significant opportunity to master the tools of their trade,” comments Ben Kozuch, co-founder, president and Workshop Chair, FMC. “From assembling and editing multimedia news stories, to dabbling in the latest motion graphics and 3D production techniques, and perfecting DSLR camera shots, FMC’s training provides post and broadcast professionals with expert training to take their careers to the next level.”

“IBC is looking forward to working with FMC to deliver the Digital Media Training Workshops at this year’s event,” says Michael Crimp, CEO, IBC. “The workshops will effectively introduce the benefits and urgency of creative and technical training to the global market. The broad emphasis on digital content and post-production is sure to attract a vast array of post professionals looking to increase their skill-sets and expand their marketability.”

For more information about FMC’s Digital Media Training Workshops, including a full schedule and registration details, please visit www.ibc.org/training.

About IBC

IBC is the premier annual event for professionals engaged in the creation, management and delivery of entertainment and news content worldwide. In 2009, the show attracted more than 45,000 attendees from 140 countries around the world, exhibiting more than 1,300 of the world's key technology suppliers and showcasing a debate-leading conference that, among other vital sessions, brought together the ASC and the BSC digital camera tests and offered pioneering insight into the latest developments in stereoscopic 3D.

About Future Media Concepts

In 1994, Jeff Rothberg and Ben Kozuch launched Future Media Concepts as the world's first Avid Authorized Training Center. Over the years, FMC expanded its curriculum to become the nation's premier digital media training organization representing the leading software manufacturers, including Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, Avid, Boris FX, Digidesign, NewTek and Softimage.

FMC has established state-of-the-art training centers in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Orlando, Chicago and Dubai, with onsite training worldwide as well as Online live courses. For more information regarding classes and upcoming events please visit www.fmctraining.com.

Press Contact

To schedule a press briefing; please contact Cara Zambri or Kathleen Langlois at:

Zazil Media Group

Cara Zambri

(p) +1 518 588 6503

(email) cara@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413.374.7655

(email) Kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com