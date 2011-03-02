Giving classical opera another dimension

Principal Large Format produces ‘Carmen 3D’ for Royal Opera House and RealD.

When movie-goers across the UK take their seats for ‘Carmen 3D’ this month (opening March 5), they will be experiencing classical opera as they have never seen it before – thanks to the 3D production expertise of Principal Large Format (PLF).

Working in conjunction with experienced film director Julian Napier and Director of Photography Sean MacLeod Phillips, PLF’s Phil Streather has literally brought a new perspective to Georges Bizet’s much-loved opera, enabling movie-goers and opera fans alike to enjoy ‘Carmen’ in 3D for the first time.

Featuring an all-star cast from London’s Royal Opera House – with Christine Rice singing the title role – and 3D glasses technology from RealD, ‘Carmen 3D’ gives viewers the best seat in the house, taking them on a magic-carpet ride into the heart of the production and immersing them and enabling them to get close up and involved in an exciting story of love, jealousy and betrayal set in 19th-century Seville.

Commenting on PLF’s contribution to this unique project, Phil Streather says: “This production of ‘Carmen’ is truly dazzling, with a vibrant stage design by Francesca Zambello that features crowds of peasants, gypsies, bullfighters and soldiers – not to mention a magnificent horse, a donkey and even some chickens! Working hand-in-hand with the film crew from the start, we were able to craft a truly unique event that is as innovative cinematically as it is energetic and engaging musically, dramatically and theatrically.

“As you would expect with such a cutting-edge project, there were a number of hurdles to overcome along the way, but we, the film crew, the Royal Opera House and RealD are all delighted with the results. We are confident that everyone who sees ‘Carmen 3D’ will be blown away by the experience.”

The libretto of ‘Carmen 3D’ is sung in the original French with English subtitles. The 175-minute movie includes one intermission and is available exclusively in RealD theatres, with cinema screens at locations all over the UK including the Odeon, Cineworld and Vue chains, as well as independent Picturehouses among others.

Principal Large Format (PLF) was founded in 1998 by present CEO Phil Streather. PLF is a production company dedicated to developing and producing award winning 3D Giant Screen (IMAX) features, 3D Theatrical Documentary features and 3D TV.

