Linear Acoustic BIRTV2010 Preview

Linear Acoustic

BIRTV2010

Booth 8B08 and Booth 2013

At BIRTV2010, Linear Acoustic will exhibit in the booths of EverTop International Technology Limited (booth 8B08) and Dolby Laboratories International Services (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (booth 2013).

Company Overview

Linear Acoustic is the leading authority in television audio control from content creation to transmission. The company designs and manufactures the AERO(TM) range of audio processing and loudness control solutions, LQ-1000(TM) Loudness Quality Monitor, UPMAX(R) reference upmixing products, and MetaMAX(TM) metadata processing products, and licenses key technologies to other companies in the broadcast industry. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) and as a sustaining member of SMPTE. Linear Acoustic is proud to be a premier member of the Sports Video Group and is one of the founding members of its DTV Audio Group. Linear Acoustic provided its upmixing products and technical services for NBC's coverage of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games and provided 24 AERO.qc(TM) units and technical services for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games.

More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

New Products and Updates for BIRTV2010

New Features for the Flagship AERO.air(TM) Transmission Loudness Manager

The AERO.air(TM) -- for over-the-air and cable network broadcasters -- is the only all-in-one processor to accept any Dolby(R)-encoded or PCM audio, provide upmixing and loudness control, and output both PCM- and Dolby-encoded audio for transmission. Advanced multiband processing assures consistency without artifacts, which is not achievable with wideband-only control.

Many new features keep AERO.air at the forefront: UPMAX-II(R) 5.1 reference-quality 5.1 channel automatic upmixing; CrowdControl(TM), which prevents dialogue from disappearing in the mix; internal Dolby E, Dolby Digital, and Dolby Digital Plus decoding; internal Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Pulse (HE-AAC) encoding; and internal Nielsen Watermark encoding for audience measurement. AERO.air will be on display in both the Dolby Laboratories booth and the EverTop booth at BIRTV2010.

AERO.mobile(TM) Audio Loudness Manager for Mobile DTV

Audio for mobile DTV presents new challenges for broadcasters. The dynamic range "comfort zone" used for mixing television audio for viewing on stereo or surround in-the-home televisions is far too wide for comfortable listening on typical earbuds or tiny speakers. Background noise in many environments will define a relatively high loudness floor, and if the volume is increased for acceptable intelligibility on soft passages, loud passages run the risk of causing hearing damage.

On display in the EverTop booth at BIRTV2010, the AERO.mobile(TM) employs newly developed psychoacoustic processing that enables content to remain audible in noisy environments on small mobile devices. Accepting mono, stereo, or Dolby(R) 5.1 channel station audio, the unit includes all tools a broadcaster needs to deliver the most satisfying experience appropriate for widely varying individual listening environments.

Company Quote:

"Linear Acoustic is dedicated to providing technical solutions and support to broadcasters in China as they make the transition to digital television, both in content creation and transmission," said Daniel Wang Zherun, director of business development for Asia, Linear Acoustic Beijing office. "We work closely with our customers and other technology providers to offer proven solutions to control loudness within an acceptable range, and to provide upmixing of stereo to surround audio to prevent the soundfield from collapsing when switching between 5.1 movie or network programming to stereo local programming."

