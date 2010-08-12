Dalet Announces Four Key Executive Appointments

Moves strengthen Dalet's strategic efforts and support expanding presence in Media Asset Management, News and Sports production markets

Appointment Highlights

• Julien Decaix appointed General Manager of Dalet Digital Media Systems USA.

• Benjamin Desbois assumes global role as Director of Worldwide Business Development.

• Fabien Donato promoted to General Manager of Dalet Spain.

• Dalet UK General Manager Chris Wright expands territory oversight to include the Middle East.

Levellois-Perret, France – August 12, 2010 – Dalet is pleased to announce the appointments of Julien Decaix to General Manager of Dalet Digital Media Systems USA, Benjamin Desbois to Director of Worldwide Business Development, and Fabien Donato to General Manager of Dalet Spain. Dalet UK General Manager, Chris Wright, expands his current role to include management of the Middle East market. The appointments are effective immediately.

Julien Decaix – General Manager, Dalet Digital Media Systems USA

Julien Decaix assumes management of the Dalet US business unit, succeeding Benjamin Desbois. In his new role, Julien is responsible for Dalet sales and marketing strategies for the United States, Canada and Latin America. A member of the Dalet team since 2000 and management team since 2006, Julien is a technically savvy business development executive who was instrumental in developing Dalet business across Southern Europe and Latin/South American markets. In his previous position as General Manager of Dalet Spain, he secured some of the largest contracts for Dalet, including the multi-million Euro project, Radio Nacional de España.

Benjamin Desbois – Director of Worldwide Business Development

Benjamin Desbois has been tapped to fill the newly created Director of Worldwide Business Development position, supporting the company’s expanding global efforts in the Media Asset Management (MAM), News and Sports Production sectors. Benjamin will primarily focus on expanding Dalet business with the newly acquired Gruppo TNT Company. Also a member of the Dalet team since 2000, Benjamin was influential in establishing Dalet enterprise MAM technology as the leading News Production and Program Management solution among North American broadcasters, including FOX Sports, Time Warner Cable and NBC Universal.

”As more and more broadcasters and content producers move to Dalet’s MAM-driven workflows, it is critical that we align our management team to address the growing market opportunities. These internal moves reflect that market expansion. Julien possesses a unique combination of technical domain expertise with a successful track record of leadership and enterprise business development. This is extremely important for managing the growth of US operations,” said Stephane Schlayen, Chief Operating Officer, Dalet SA. “Benjamin played a key role in establishing Dalet Enterprise Edition as the MAM and News Production solution for North American broadcasters; winning over trademark organizations such as NBC, Time Warner Cable and Warner Bros. The acquisition of Gruppo TNT provides us with several strategic opportunities to expand our business. No doubt that Benjamin’s deep knowledge of the broadcast market will help convert these opportunities into new business for Dalet.”

Fabien Donato – General Manager, Dalet Spain

Promoted to General Manager for Dalet Spain, Fabien Donato oversees sales and operations activities for Spain, Italy and Portugal; supervising Dalet teams located in Spain and Italy. A member of the Dalet team since 2006 as a Product Manager and a Workflow Specialist, Fabien has contributed significantly to the success of multiple enterprise-scale European MAM and News production projects, including the Antenas 3 Noticias project (Spain), a 2010 IBC Innovation Award finalist. “Antenas 3 represents the full potential of Dalet’s technical prowess,” says Stephane Schlayen. “Fabien’s keen understanding of MAM-driven broadcast workflows will serve broadcasters well as they transition from analogue and digital islands to true collaborative enterprise wide workflows that connect the production chain from planning, to production, to playout, and onto archive.”

Chris Wright – General Manager, Dalet UK

Chris Wright joined Dalet in 2004 as Director of Product Development. Promoted to General Manager of Dalet UK in 2006, Chris is responsible for developing MAM and News Production markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, Netherlands, Belgium, Southern Africa and now the Middle East. An experienced industry executive with a strong business and technical background, Chris has a deep understanding of broadcast workflows for large-scale public and private broadcasters. Chris played a pivotal role in the adoption of Dalet’s enterprise TV solutions at the BBC. Notable installations include the BBC Arabic TV channel, the BBC Persian TV channel and the corporate Framework Agreement for the BBC’s Video Editing and Playout tender. “The Dalet UK business unit has experienced tremendous growth under Chris Wright’s leadership. His sound guidance is key for expanding Dalet’s presence within the Middle Eastern market,” added Stephane Schlayen.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards. Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal +, FOX, eTV, NBC Universal, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0000076176, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

