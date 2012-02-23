Cobalt Digital to highlight new loudness processing and metering offerings at NAB

At the 2012 NAB Show, Cobalt Digital will show its LMNTS multichannel loudness processing over IP solution. Ideal for MVPDs and MSOs where a large number of diverse programming sources must be simultaneously controlled, LMNTS performs automatic loudness processing across many transport streams.

Features include ASI and IP inputs, audio packet demux, audio decode, loudness management, audio re-encode, and audio packet remux. The system can operate with diverse audio codecs, extracting the packets from program streams, performing AEROMAX loudness management in the PCM domain, and then re-encoding and re-packeting the audio with its stream. All data connection to LMNTS is via GigE IP interfaces over an industry-standard IT hardware platform, with no intermediary breakouts.

In addition, the company will display SPOTCHECK, which monitors an IP or ASI MPEG stream at the transit encode point to measure and log all material emanating from facilities in larger operations using multi-program MPEG streams.

Operating at emission MPEG level and leveraging automation as-run data, the tool maintains a complete log of all program segments. Compliance records can be graphically queried or queried by using as-run search entries, ranging over several minutes to several months.