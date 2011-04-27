Blackmagic Design Announces Media Express 3

NAB 2011, Las Vegas, USA - April 11, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced Media Express 3, an exciting new update for advanced capture and playback using Blackmagic Design DeckLink, Multibridge, Intensity and UltraStudio Pro products that supports Windows 7, Mac OSX and Linux platforms.

Media Express 3 will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2011 booth at #SL220.

Media Express is used by thousands of Blackmagic Design customers for managing a wide range of media types and for capture and playback of files to and from broadcast decks. Media Express is the perfect combination for software applications that don't support direct capture and playback to tape decks from within the software itself. Media Express also manages XML imports and other tasks needed by customers for managing jobs.

This major update adds support for advanced 3D workflows with DPX , QuickTime and AVI files, clip bins, more metadata, realtime capture and playback up to 4K resolutions and a visually stunning new user interface. Media Express is free for all Blackmagic Design customers and will be available in June for download from the Blackmagic Design web site.

"Media Express has been the backbone of productions from episodic television series to major Hollywood 3D films. Our focus for this major update was to create an even more fluid, ergonomic workflow, more metadata and clip management, while at the same time keeping the simplicity of Media Express that our customers have grown to love", said Grant Petty, CEO of Blackmagic Design. "With new features like thumbnail view and clip bins, larger more complicated conforms such as 3D features are far easier to manage and deliver. We know our customers are going to be totally blown away with this new release."

Media Express 3 Key Features

Timecode accurate capture and playback to Uncompressed YUV or RGB QuickTime, AVI and DPX on the Mac OS X, Windows and Linux platforms.

Supports SD, HD, 3D, 2K and 4K capture and playback.

Advanced dual stream 3D workflow capturing left and right eye to separate files.

Apple ProRes, DVCPRO and MJPEG capture and playback support.

Automated batch capture, playback and logging.

Clip bins for organizing clips into groups.

Attractive and intelligent thumbnail and list views.

Availability and Price

Media Express 3 will be available in June free of charge from the Blackmagic Design web site.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world's highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post-production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design's DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company's DaVinci Emmy™ award winning color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.