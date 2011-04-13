RadiantGrid Introduces Preparation Workflow Module at the 2011 NAB Show

Integration of Cinnafilm and Linear Acoustic Plug-ins Prepare File Before Transcode

LAS VEGAS, NV, APRIL 11, 2011 — RadiantGrid Technologies, the developer of leading-edge transcoding, transformation and New Media Automation™ service platforms, is introducing its Preparation Workflow Module for the RadiantGridTM Platform at the 2011 NAB Show (Booth SU3725). With this new module, users will now have access to Cinnafilm® and Linear Acoustic video and audio processing to aid with intelligent preparation of files prior to transcoding.

Offered as plug-ins under RadiantGrid’s unified user interface, Cinnafilm and Linear Acoustic processing allows users to further automate the preparation phase of their workflow. Rather than moving a file out of the workflow into external systems to be processed and requiring the processed file to be reingested, now files can be prepared and transcoded all within the RadiantGrid Platform.

“The addition of a Preparation Workflow Module to the RadiantGrid Platform furthers our goal of offering our users an automated end-to-end solution from ingest to distribution,” explains Kirk Marple, president and chief software architect, RadiantGrid Technologies. “By adding processing from Linear Acoustic and Cinnafilm, both leaders in their field, we are able to maintain the most pristine version of a user’s content before it is transcoded.”

The integration of Cinnafilm’s benchmark software, Dark Energy®, brings some of the most-advanced, motion estimation-based image optimization and format conversion technologies available to the RadiantGrid platform. Cinnafilm’s video processing modules are GPU (Graphics Processing Unit)-based, and like RadiantGrid’s grid-based transcoding, it is able to process faster and with better quality than other software available on the market today. Dark Energy will be used to perform grain and noise management, pulldown removal and frame rate conversion to all files.

The new Linear Acoustic AERO plug-in brings upmixing, downmixing, loudness range control and multi-pass scaling to the RadiantGrid platform. Via RadiantGrid’s transwrapping functionality, users are able to pass through video streams of any type, while re-encoding, applying loudness processing, upmixing or downmixing the audio sources using the Linear Acoustic AERO plug-in.

