Facilis Technology at NAB 2012: Advancing Shared Storage

At NAB 2012, South Lower Hall #9019, Facilis Technology will exhibit its latest developments in shared storage solutions for post-production and content creation. The company will showcase TerraBlock 5.5, with the Facilis Shared File System for Mac, Windows and now Linux, which serves as the backbone of end-to-end post production workflows, and also preview solid state drive (SSD) technology currently in development.

TerraBlock 5.5 and the Facilis multi-platform shared file system supporting 4Gb/s and 8Gb/s Fibre channel allow customers to leverage existing infrastructure, while offering the flexibility of 1Gb and 10Gb Ethernet. Visitors to the Facilis booth will see new features in v 5.5 – including Linux Multi-user Write support, integrated server spanning and mirroring, Adobe Premiere Pro project sharing, TX16 capacity expansion, and enhanced 10GbE switch support.

Utilizing CatDV, FocalPoint, Cinedeck and StorageDNA, along with other creative tools, Facilis will also show how TerraBlock 5.5 enables end-to-end post production workflows from ingest to archive, asset management and more.

The company will preview SSD technology designed to accelerate data transfer speeds while reducing noise, heat, latency, and power consumption. Facilis plans to integrate this green technology into future versions of TerraBlock.

"At Facilis we continually strive to advance our solutions so that facilities work more efficiently and have the flexibility to embrace new industry standards and workflows," said Facilis Vice President James McKenna. "TerraBlock 5.5 and these new technology demonstrations are a direct response to market trends and customer feedback."

About Facilis Technology

Facilis Technology, Inc. was founded in 2003 to bring advanced shared storage to television and film post production at a reasonable price. The company designs and builds high-capacity, turnkey solutions that are open, flexible and scalable; enabling content creators to collaborate and work more efficiently. www.facilis.com