TRANSITION TO DIGITAL WITH MULTIDYNE'S NEW, ENTRY-LEVEL SD-SDI FIBER OPTIC TRANSPORT SYSTEMS BEING INTRODUCED AT INFOCOMM 2010

SD-4100, SD-4200 and SD-4400 Expands Company's Broad Range of Solutions,Targeting Pro A/V Market

LAS VEGAS - MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems, a premier provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport and routing solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, will unveil its new entry-level line of SD-SDI fiber optic field transport systems - the SD-4100, SD-4200 and SD-4400 - at InfoComm 2010 (Booth C4823), further extending the company's reach in the pro A/V market.

In applications where fiber is no longer an option but a necessity, MultiDyne's new SD-4100 one-channel fiber optic transport system, SD-4200 two-channel fiber optic transport system and SD-4400 four-channel fiber optic transport system address the transport needs of productions transitioning from composite video based systems to serial digital based solutions, but do not yet require more advanced platforms.

"End users who do not yet require HD but need to transition from analog to digital can do so with our new line of cost-effective SD-SDI products," says Frank Jachetta, managing director, MultiDyne. "With MultiDyne's design philosophy, customers can begin the transition with our SD-SDI cards and then upgrade the card to HD or even 3G, as their production needs change. With our good, better, best range of options, we offer the simplest to most sophisticated solutions for all their fiber optic transport needs."

The MultiDyne SD-4100, SD-4200 and SD-4400 support rates of 19.2 Mbps to 270 Mbs, capable of operating over both multimode and single-mode fiber. The link distance for the SD-4100, SD-4200 and SD-4400 is up to 12.4 miles (20km) at 270 Mbs for single mode fiber. Each card equalizes the incoming SD-SDI stream, re-clocks the signal and then transmits at 1310nms. The receiver card accepts four fiber optic inputs and converts them to four electrical outputs, which are re-clocked and line buffered.

