Linear Acoustic(R) Brings Newly Updated LQ-1000(TM) to the 2011 NAB Show

Added Features Simplify Audio Production for Mixing Professionals

LAS VEGAS -- April 11, 2011 -- Linear Acoustic(R), the leader in television audio control from production to transmission, is featuring the upgraded LQ-1000(TM) loudness quality monitor at the 2011 NAB Show, booth SU3326.

"Production is easier and more intuitive with the new LQ-1000," said Tim Carroll, founder of Linear Acoustic. "It's vital to get loudness control right from the start. We just made it easier with new standard features."

The LQ-1000 supports the new ITU-R BS.1770-2 recommendation for measuring loudness and displays the results in a logical, easy-to-understand format. A colorful long-life OLED display groups critical loudness parameters like three adjustable integrated loudness measures, loudness history, current peak level, maximum peak level, and maximum loudness. The new LQ-1000 adds as standard features HD/SD-SDI I/O and a simple manual "gain apply" scaling function.

More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

