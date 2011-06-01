MAJOR MOBILE HDTV PRODUCER INCREASES INVENTORY OF CANON XJ72x9.3B DIGISUPER LONG-ZOOM FIELD LENSES TO MORE THAN 150 UNITS

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., June 1, 2011 – Mobile Television Group, operator of one of the nation’s largest fleets of HDTV production vehicles, has purchased ten more XJ72x9.3B long-zoom HD field lenses from Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging. These newest Canon “DIGISUPER 72xs” lenses join the 150 already owned by Mobile Television Group, and will be used for the company’s exclusive Ultra-Mo system, which also employs special high-speed HD cameras and other equipment for super-slow-motion instant video replays of sports action.

“Canon’s DIGISUPER 72xs long-zoom HD lenses are very powerful and they do a fine job,” noted Philip Garvin, President, COO and GM of Mobile Television Group. “We own more than 150 of these HD telephoto lenses, so it made sense that when we added new high-speed HD cameras we also put the same kind of lenses on them that we have the most familiarity with. Nine of our trucks have our unique Ultra-Mo system onboard full-time as an exclusive service of Mobile Television Group, and we’re adding the system to three more in the near future.”

“We are very pleased that this major national mobile HDTV production-services company has added more Canon’s XJ72x9.3B long-zoom HD field lenses to its equipment inventory for its coverage of more than 4,000 live sporting events each year,” stated Larry Thorpe, national marketing executive, Broadcast and Communications division, Canon U.S.A. “As of March 2011, Canon’s long-field HDTV zoom lenses are the most widely used lenses in HD sports and entertainment production. All feature Canon’s latest and most advanced optical technologies, including specialized multilayer coatings on each element, advanced computer-aided lightweight design, heightened long-range zoom capabilities, and the superb HD optical precision that has made Canon a global leader in the field.”

Specifically designed as a more affordable member of Canon’s DIGISUPER line of long-zoom HD field lenses, the XJ72x9.3B can flexibly address an extraordinary range of production applications ranging from sports, to major concerts and other entertainment and special-news events. Canon’s renowned engineering-design optimization strategies ensure that the XJ72x9.3B lens provides full HDTV image quality while implementing control of focal length over its telephoto range of from 9.3mm to 675 mm (up to 1350mm with extender). The design of the XJ72x9.3B lens also successfully maintains a high MTF (modulation transfer function) profile over the entire image plane when exercising the broad 72:1 focal length change. A parallel Canon engineering-design optimization minimizes chromatic aberrations over this same focal range. Recognizing the especially challenging nature of sports and event coverage (which regularly encounters low-light environments) Canon designed the XJ72x9.3B lens to achieve an impressive maximum relative aperture of f/1.7.

“These Canon DIGISUPER 72xs lenses deliver a nice zoom range,” Garvin added. “Many people take the day-to-day operations of HDTV sports production for granted, but the ability to zoom in from a great distance, and be close-up on something really is quite a remarkable optical feat. Remember, today’s arenas and stadiums are huge, and many of the cameras have to be put at great distances from the action. Without these very powerful Canon lenses you wouldn’t get the impact of the television coverage that TV audiences pretty much take for granted today. Canon is to be applauded for delivering the kind of quality and features of these lenses, which are also rugged enough for our industry.”

Garvin also has special praise for Canon service. “In our world Canon sets the standard for service, it’s second-to-none,” he stated. “Canon lenses have outstanding up-time performance, and they make a difference in every production. With Canon, it’s been a wonderful relationship. I rate them as excellent.”

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

