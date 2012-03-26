Canon Hollywood technology, support center begins operations

Canon has announced that its Hollywood (CA) Professional Technology and Support Center is fully operational, offering comprehensive product repair and support services for Canon’s professional products.

The new operation is the first Canon facility in the United States with the precision equipment, staff and expertise to repair all Canon professional lens types, including the company’s EF series photography lenses, new EF cinema lenses, and broadcast and studio lenses. Full repair services for Canon’s lineup of cameras, including the new Cinema EOS C300 camera, XF/XA series high-definition camcorders and professional-grade EOS Digital SLR cameras, are also available at the facility.

The facility, located on the Sunset Gower Studios lot at 6060 Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles, provides a local site to foster support, research, service and training for Hollywood’s entertainment industry.

In addition to product service, the facility acts as a base for Canon’s regional operations, and provides training and support to industry partners, including dealers and rental houses. The new facility and trained Canon staff also offer hands-on Canon Live Learning seminars.

