DK-Technologies Sponsors IBC 2011 Conference Session – Audio Loudness: Get It Right From The Start

DK-Technologies is shinning a spotlight on Audio Loudness at this year’s IBC Convention by hosting a special seminar, in conjunction with IBC, entitled Audio Loudness: Get it Right From The Start.

As the only IBC event dedicated to this hugely important topic, DK-Technologies is anticipating plenty of interest from broadcasters who are anxious to learn how new loudness legislation will impact on them.

The seminar takes place on Saturday, September 10th, from 14.30 – 16.00 in RAI Conference room G102. A panel of experts will explode some of the myths that have sprung up around audio loudness and give practical help and advice on how to deal with this issue.

Panelists confirmed so far include DK-Technologies’ CEO Karsten Hansen, who will discuss current ATSC, EBU and ITU loudness recommendations and the technical implications of audio loudness metering, monitoring and logging.

The panel will also include John Bolton, Director of Broadcast Relations and Development at IMD and Barny Connell, Operations Manager, Channel 4 Television. They will discuss their own experiences with loudness and explain how they have tackled the problem within their own companies. It is anticipated that the panel will also be joined by a representative from a major UK post production facility and a European public broadcaster.

Richard Kelley, Sales and Marketing Director of DK-Technologies, says: "As broadcasters strive to deal with new legislation regarding audio loudness, we felt it was important to create space at IBC to discuss this issue and present real life examples of how broadcast companies have approached the problem. Loudness is currently a major issue and DK’s view is that the best and most cost effective way to get it right is to tackle it from the very start of the content creation process rather than trying to fix it ‘in the mix’ or at the transmission stage. Everyone involved in content creation, from journalists and programme producers through to post production audio engineers and MCR quality control staff, needs to understand this topic if they are to work out strategies for staying within the law.”

Those attending will have plenty of opportunity to fire questions at the panel and it is anticipated that this will generate lively debate. Anyone wishing to be part of this must-attend seminar should register their interest by following this link:

http://www.dk-technologies.com/IBC_Loudness_2011

About DK-Technologies

DK-Technologies develops and produces audio meters, video sync and test signal generators, as well as video waveform monitors and colour analysers both for LCD and CRT monitors. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany, UK and USA.