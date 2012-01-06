Crystal Vision showcases its latest keying and interface technology at CABSAT Exhibition 2012 (Stand S3-20)

Crystal Vision will be exhibiting on Stand S3-20 at the Middle East’s largest digital media and satellite expo, CABSAT. The exhibition takes place between 28th February and 1st March 2012 in the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. The products being showcased at this year’s event include Crystal Vision’s best selling products within the Middle East: the chroma keyers and video delays. Alongside these will be new products within the Crystal Vision range: a clean and intelligent 2 x 2 switch with a full framestore synchroniser on each input, an audio/video delay designed for correcting large lip-sync errors and a synchronizing up, down and cross converter.

The Safe Switch 3G is the only way to guarantee a clean switch. It provides clean and intelligent 2 x 2 switching between two 3Gb/s, HD or SD sources, with a full framestore synchronizer on each input allowing it to correct for any timing difference between the two inputs – resulting in no disruption to the output picture when a switch takes place. It can be switched manually or 16 different fault conditions can automatically trigger a switch, while loss of reference protection keeps the output valid at all times even on a loss of reference.

AVDELAY 3G is an audio/video delay designed for correcting large lip-sync errors by eye on incoming 3Gb/s, HD or SD signals. The audio and video delay are adjustable independently allowing the user to change the relative audio/video timing in either direction, with up to ten seconds of video delay available in SD, five seconds in HD and two seconds in 3Gb/s, along with ten seconds of AES audio delay. The video delay is adjustable in frames, while four delay controls can be assigned to the audio on a mono channel basis.

Up-Down-AS 3G is a synchronizing up/down/cross converter which takes all the project-winning features of the popular Up-Down-3G and adds signal timing functionality, meaning engineers can now synchronize sources timed to a different reference or correct any processing delays while up or down converting. Available in four versions to suit a variety of applications, Up-Down-AS 3G allows flexible up, down and cross conversions between 3Gb/s, HD and SD sources and provides an output picture quality that broadcasters standardize on. It also includes special features to allow studios to easily operate in HD and SD at the same time – with its ability to perform two different conversions simultaneously and give out co-timed dual outputs that remain unchanged in format, even if the input changes. To keep the output valid at all times Up-Down-AS 3G has two synchronisers downstream of the converter – one in the 3G/HD path and one in the SD path – which means that it gives a continuous clean output in the two desired formats even when the input standard changes.

Crystal Vision offers a choice of two chroma keyers to suit different definitions, budgets and applications. The Safire chroma keyer can be used for any Standard Definition bluescreen or greenscreen application. The Safire HD 2 works with both High Definition and Standard Definition sources. Both provide real-time chroma keying of an outstanding quality and are simple and easy to use. They also include a range of processing tools for those who want to tweak the picture – numerous fine adjustments for optimized edges, sophisticated shadow processing, key shrink and internal and external masks. They also have the ability to work with reflective and transparent objects, can linear key, mix and wipe and include special features for the easy insertion of graphics on to sporting surfaces.

Crystal Vision prides itself on its unique video delay range. The ability to match the delays caused by virtual studio graphics makes the ViViDs ideal companions to the Safires. The ViViD124 is an SDI variable video delay line, perfect for those lower cost applications. It provides a maximum SD delay of 2.08 seconds/52 frames (625 line) and 2.0 seconds/60 frames (525 line). The ViViD HD is an HD/SD variable video delay line with a maximum HD delay of 0.5 seconds/560ms. It also has a maximum SD delay of 3.12 seconds/78 frames (625 line) and 3.103 seconds/93 frames (525 line). It is ideal for those shorter High Definition delays. ViViD HD-20 is a HD/SD long variable video delay providing a maximum HD delay of 21 seconds and SD delay of 119 seconds. For the ultimate video delay the ViViD HD-40 offers the same features as the ViViD HD-20 but provides a maximum HD delay of 43 seconds and SD delay of 238 seconds.

Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK and with an office in the USA, Crystal Vision provides digital keyers, picture storage modules and a full range of interface equipment including converters, synchronizers, distribution amplifiers and audio embedders to the professional broadcasting industry worldwide.

www.crystalvision.tv