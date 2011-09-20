Paul Salvini, Christie CTO, to Speak on Innovation as Part of Financial Times Conference Panel

Christie® is pleased to announce that Dr. Paul Salvini, its Chief Technology Officer, will be a panelist at the Sept. 23 FT Invest in Canada Conference in Los Angeles. He will be featured on the panel “Business Opportunities in Canada’s Digital Economy” scheduled to begin at 2:35 p.m. PST at the W Hotel (details below).

Bernard Simon, Canada correspondent for the Financial Times, will moderate the panel. In addition to Dr. Salvini, scheduled participants are Kevin Beggs, president of Lionsgate Television Group; Tracey Jennings, Canadian technology information communication and entertainment practice leader, PricewaterhouseCoopers; and Bernard Ward, senior vice president, Worldwide Studios, Activision Publishing Inc.

At the conference, the Financial Times, in partnership with the Government of Canada, will explore Canada’s investment advantages, opportunities, and trends for business and industry.

Christie was chosen to be on the panel based on its innovative leadership among global visual display companies, having won numerous industry awards for its technology. For example, most recently, Christie was honored with the “Most Innovative New Product” award at InfoComm 2011 for its YK100 single-arm yoke system. These and other innovations have their source in Christie’s engineering and manufacturing facility in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.

The conference brings together many of the leaders of the Canadian digital community and in addition to the panel, it boasts luminary keynote speakers including Martin Tremblay, president of Warner Brothers Interactive Entertainment; Jerry Nadal, senior vice president, Resident Shows Worldwide Division, Cirque du Soleil; and Chris O'Neill, country manager, Google Canada.

Paul Salvini Background

Prior to his appointment with Christie in June 2011, Dr. Salvini was CTO at Side Effects Software. He has led award-winning teams of engineers and software developers in bringing to market advanced visualization, simulation and display technologies. His career has included the development of 3D animation software for major Hollywood film studios as well as expertise in turning complex data sets into visualization solutions for defence and academic organizations.

Dr. Salvini is President of the University of Waterloo Alumni Council and holds appointments as Adjunct Professor of Engineering and KMDI Senior Research Fellow at the University of Toronto. He serves on a number of boards relating to digital media research in the areas of graphics, information visualization, and 3D film innovation.

For more information about the conference, or to register, visit:

http://www.ftconferences.com/focusoncanada/Page/Los-Angeles-Event/

Conference coordinates:

Begins at 1:15 p.m. PST, Great Rooms 2 and 3

W Hotel, 6250 Hollywood Blvd.

Hollywood, CA

Further information: Dede Pochos, dede.pochos@FT.com, 212-641-6417