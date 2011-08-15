Digital Rapids' MediaMesh Content Delivery System Streamlines Awards Submissions for Rose d'Or Festival

August 15, 2011 -- Passfield, UK: Digital Rapids announced today that the Rose d'Or Global Entertainment Television Festival is using the MediaMesh content delivery system to streamline and simplify the submission of entries for the Rose d'Or Awards competition. The use of MediaMesh enables entries to be submitted electronically for the first time using a secure Web-based portal, while the MediaMesh RX receiving appliance provides an easy and immediate interface for judges to review submissions.

Founded in 1961, the Rose d'Or Festival is one of the most significant international events for the entertainment television industry and onscreen entertainment community, attracting producers and professionals from public and independent broadcasters from over 40 countries. At the core of the Festival are the Rose d'Or Awards, which reward originality, quality and creativity in entertainment programming, and encourage excellence in television and associated digital media.

The festival's MediaMesh-powered submission portal supports a wide range of video file formats for uploading entries, freeing entrants of format considerations. Digital Rapids C2 transfer technology, which forms the delivery foundation of the MediaMesh system, provides accelerated file transfer for high-speed uploads over the public Internet, along with robust transfer security and reliability for even the largest media files.

Until this year, programmes submitted for entry to the Awards had to be physically shipped, and then were digitised on-site for use in the competition. The move to the digital delivery of submissions with MediaMesh is bringing a wide range of benefits to both participants and the Rose d'Or Awards team.

"The new electronic submission capabilities mark the start of a new era for the Rose d'Or Awards process. The digital process saves the cost of the video tapes and shipping, as participants worldwide can now use the simple web-based portal to upload their videos. Dispensing with the need for shipping also eliminates the security risks of theft and the risk of loss or damage of tapes," said Markus Helbling, Festival Director, Rose d'Or Festival. "Digital Rapids' MediaMesh is the key component of our new workflows, allowing us to use a single platform for both submission and the reviewing and evaluation of the entries by the jury. Pre-selection jurors can also access programmes as soon as they are successfully uploaded, allowing the selection process to take place from anywhere in the world."

Digital Rapids reseller VCS Productions GmbH in Switzerland worked closely with the Rose d'Or organizers to tightly integrate MediaMesh with the festival's registration system and database while tailoring the submission user interface to their requirements. VCS has also integrated MediaMesh with the festival's Jury Rating System. Based on their authorisation level, jury members are able to remotely access MediaMesh RX for viewing the only submissions in the juror's assigned competition category, while their ratings are linked with the jury system through the submitted assets' shared IDs and metadata.

"We're excited that MediaMesh has been chosen to power the Rose d'Or Festival's new awards submission process," said Clive Vickery, Managing Director, EMEA and Asia at Digital Rapids. "MediaMesh's ease-of-use, security and flexibility make it ideal for wide-reaching content submission and aggregation applications such as the Rose d'Or Awards, while enabling considerable cost savings and reducing manual effort for both entrants and the Awards committee."

Scaling from point-to-point delivery to sophisticated global distribution networks, the MediaMesh content delivery system combines robust, scalable transfer technology with full-featured, easy-to-use submission and receiving interfaces, providing efficient IP-based transfer of digital media files between content providers, contributors, aggregators and distribution partners. MediaMesh delivers content ranging from ad spots to syndicated series and long-form features with significant cost savings and an unmatched combination of speed, simplicity, security and flexibility.

For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digitalrapids.com.

About Digital Rapids Corporation -- Digital Rapids provides the leading hardware and software solutions for transforming and delivering media, enabling the multi-platform experiences that are changing how audiences view content. Scaling from standalone appliances to global workflows, Digital Rapids solutions enable media professionals to maximize their productivity, quality, and the value of their content. Recipient of a coveted IBC Innovation Award and four prestigious Frost & Sullivan honors for encoding and transcoding leadership, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise to help our customers to expand their audiences, increase their media revenues and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digitalrapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the UK, Australia, Argentina and Hong Kong.