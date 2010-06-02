Mantra Design Welcomes Eddie Wiseman to the Team

NEW YORK, NY - Mantra Design, an award winning creative content design and visual effects boutique, is proud to announce that Eddie Wiseman has joined them as a designer/animator. Eddie brings 17 years of experience as a graphic design and animation professional in the broadcast industry. Most recently, Eddie spent 12 years as a co-owner and lead animator of The CathodeRay Club, Inc., a post-production and design firm located in New York City.

In his new position, Eddie is looking forward to bringing his unique combination of strong technical ability and creativity to all of his Mantra projects, especially those within the commercial and film categories.

"I've admired the work that Mantra does for a long time and am thrilled to now be a part of the team, working on new projects such as film credits and movie trailers," says Eddie. "While I pride myself on swift execution, massive attention to detail and error correcting, I also view design and animation as a creative challenge and I am always up for a good challenge."

Eddie, who considers himself a veteran of the "digital animation age," also has plenty of teaching experience, another positive trait that appealed to Mantra. In 1993, Eddie began his career at Miami's International Fine Arts College, where he not only taught design and animation, but also helped to build a more than 50-seat computer lab, which helped him learn key skills and workflows that he still utilizes today.

Eddie quickly moved on to become an on-air designer and lead animator at various television stations in Miami and Philadelphia. Then, in 1999, Eddie became a co-owner of The CathodeRay Club, Inc, where he not only designed and set up an entire state-of-the-art post-production facility, but also managed a staff of 15 employees.

"Eddie has this unique ability to seamlessly blend technology and design in order to produce quality visuals while still creating workflows that expedite the process," says Fred Salkind, creative director, Mantra Design. "His experience is just what we need as Mantra continues to grow, taking on new and unique projects. We are thrilled to have Eddie on board, taking this journey with us."

Among the well-known broadcast brands Eddie and his team at The CathodeRay Club, Inc. did work for includes The History Channel, ESPN, Comedy Central, and the MLB Network, among others.