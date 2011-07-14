LYNX Technik yellobrik’s to be showcased in Techtel Stand at SMPTE Australia 2011

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces announced that it will exhibit at SMPTE 2011 in cooperation with partner Techtel. The SMPTE exhibition will be held in Sydney, Australia July 19-22, 2011.

SMPTE biennial Conference and Exhibition is the pre-eminent event for suppliers, technologists and content creators in the motion-imaging, sound and broadcast industries in the Australasian region.

A range of LYNX Technik’s multi-funtional, compact, cost-effective yellobrik’s will be on display. Available yellobrik’s include utility models, basic fiber models, and CWDM multiplexed fiber solutions. Utility models include; SDI-HDMI converters, sync pulse generators, and distribution amplifiers. Basic fiber models include; point to point fiber transmitters, receivers and transceivers for SDI and Ethernet. CWDM fiber models include transmitters, receivers and transceivers that have 18 wavelength selections to facilitate use in a multiplexed CWDM system.

For more details, please visit Techtel stand number G35. Techtel is LYNX Technik’s Australian and New Zealand representative.