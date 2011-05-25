Snell Modules Incorporate Linear Acoustic(R) Technology

New IQ Modules Include UPMAX(R) Upmixing and AEROMAX(R) Loudness Control

LANCASTER, Pa. -- May 25, 2011 -- Linear Acoustic(R), the leader in television audio control from production to transmission, is proud to partner with Snell for its modular products.

"We are pleased to be working with the innovative professionals at Snell," said Tim Carroll, founder of Linear Acoustic. "Broadcasters and other attendees of the 2011 NAB Show were very interested in the new 3G conversion modules for the company's signature IQ Modular solution."

Snell's new range of IQ modules include comprehensive audio processing functions allowing complete control over external and embedded audio signals for applications requiring channel routing or mixing. An important addition to these standard audio functions is the inclusion of both stereo-to-5.1 upmixing and loudness control technology developed by Linear Acoustic.

"We are excited to be working with Linear Acoustic, a leader in the field of audio technology," said Steve Cole, product manager, modular products at Snell. "Working together, we are able to bring significant benefits to our customers looking for industry-leading audio control solutions."

More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

# # #

About Snell:

Snell is a leading innovator in digital media technology and provides broadcasters and global media companies with a comprehensive range of solutions to create, better manage, and streamline the distribution of content for today's multi-screen world. Snell provides the tools necessary to transition seamlessly and cost-effectively to HDTV, stereoscopic 3D, and 3Gbps operations. Headquartered in the U.K., Snell serves more than 2,000 broadcasters, post facilities, and global media companies in more than 100 countries through its worldwide team of sales and support personnel. More information is available at www.snellgroup.com.

About Linear Acoustic(R):

Linear Acoustic(R) is the leading authority in television audio control from production to transmission. The company designs and manufactures the AERO(TM) range of audio processing and loudness control solutions, UPMAX(R) upmixing and downmixing solutions, the LQ-1000(TM) Loudness Quality Monitor and MetaMAX(TM) metadata processing products. Linear Acoustic licenses and OEMs key technologies to other companies in the broadcast industry. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) and as a sustaining member of SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers). Linear Acoustic was recognized by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with a 2010 Technical Emmy(R) award for the audio/metadata loudness control technology in AERO.calm. More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are acknowledged as property of their respective owners.