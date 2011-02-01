CHRISTIE LWU505 DIGITAL PROJECTOR DEBUTS AT ISE AMSTERDAM

ISE/AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - (February 1, 2011) - Christie launched its new Christie LWU505 (WUXGA 1920 x 1200 native resolution) digital projector today at the 2011 Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) tradeshow in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The LWU505 targets educational facilities, corporations, government agencies and houses of worship applications requiring a high brightness and cost-effective widescreen LCD projector at 5000 ANSI lumens.

Suitable for small to large meeting and multi-use rooms, small auditoriums, and training and conference rooms, the Christie LWU505 presents full HD in a 16:10 aspect ratio, 2000:1 contrast ratio, and 10-bit image processing for grayscale rendering and artifact-free images. The motorized lens shift and zoom lens give customers the ability to fine-tune images for optimal viewing, while its mechanical lens shutter instantly blocks all light instead of simply blacking the projected image - ensuring crisp, bright images in any indoor environment.

"The WUXGA resolution is designed for HD video and high resolution data for use with personal computers, laptops, and the newest touch and tablet technologies. Capable of displaying full 1080P or higher resolution WUXGA formats, this projector truly combines the best of both worlds," said Frank Anzures, Christie Business Products product manager. "For corporate videoconferencing, the LWU505 presents the ideal virtual environment - it feels like the person on video is right across from you. With the LWU505, Christie continues to bring high brightness and portability to the market."

Customers will also benefit from the LWU505's 3D Keystone(tm) technology - a four-corner geometry correction tool for flawless image alignment on flat or simple curved screen projection.

"With 3D Keystone technology, users have more flexibility in projector placement without sacrificing image quality," Anzures continued. "Each corner independently adjusts to compensate for any keystone distortion caused by the projector's placement.

The Christie LWU505 is perfect for simple curved screens applications and environments where standard horizontal or vertical keystone doesn't meet requirements."

For added flexibility, the Christie LWU505's suite of optional lenses complements the Christie LX505, LX605 and LW555 digital projectors. "Whether you are looking for XGA, WXGA or WUXGA, Christie now has the complete family of digital projectors for 4 x 3 and widescreen applications," Anzures concluded.

The Christie LWU505 comes with a three-year parts and labor warranty and ships in February. For a demonstration of the features of this new projector, visit Christie at ISE Amsterdam (Booths #1H43, #1J45), February 1-3, 2011.

About Christie

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual technologies company and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., Japan, (JP:6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world's most advanced projectors and complete system displays, Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centers to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images. Visit www.christiedigital.com.