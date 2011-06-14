CANON U.S.A. INTRODUCES LV-8320 PORTABLE LCD PROJECTOR

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., June 14, 2011 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging, has added the LV-8320 to its line of affordable high-performance portable multimedia LCD projectors. Providing advanced user-friendly features and lightweight mobility, the projector features WXGA-resolution (1280 x 800) and is designed for value-conscious users in education, traveling sales and small business markets. New features include a 1.6x manual zoom lens for easy projector placement, extended lamp and filter life and an HDMI (High Definition Multimedia Interface) digital input for projection of 1080p video from Blu-ray players and other HD sources.

“Competitive pricing, bright, crisp imagery and full-display compatibility with the latest widescreen laptop and desktop computers are among the many projector capabilities sought by today’s presentation professionals,” noted Yuichi Ishizuka, executive vice president and general manager, Imaging Technologies and Communications Group, Canon U.S.A. “The new LV-8320 portable multimedia LCD projector provides all of those features, along with many other built-in innovations that deliver extra price-performance value over time.”

Extended Lamp and Filter Life

The Canon LV-8320 multimedia projector’s revolutionary Intelligent Lamp Dimming System provides user benefits such as extended lamp life and power-saving “green” operation. The system combines newly developed Lamp Dimming Technology, which automatically adjusts the lamp output according to the brightness of the image being projected, and Color Shift Correction Technology, which automatically adjusts the shift of color balance, thus decreasing lamp output and resulting in a significant reduction of power consumption.

Further extending the life of internal projector components is the advanced air filter, which is made of a new three-layer, highly efficient, hybrid material. In addition to cleaning the air drawn in by the projector’s internal lamp-cooling fan and preventing dirt build-up on internal projector components, the filter can withstand an economical 5500 hours of usage in ECO (quiet) Mode.

HDMI Input and Laptop/Desktop Widescreen Compatibility

The Canon LV-8320 portable multimedia LCD projector offers a wide array of computer, video, and audio connections for compatibility with a variety of media-display devices. These include an industry-standard HDMI (High Definition Multimedia Interface) input that enables crystal-clear display of high-definition 1080p video signals from satellite boxes, digital cable boxes, Blu-ray players and other high-quality video and audio sources. Featuring a built-in 10-watt speaker, the projector can also relay audio to external speakers via a stereo audio mini-jack output. An RJ-45 Network Connection and RS-232C Serial Connection provide for full LAN control and remote PC control.

With WXGA-resolution (1280 x 800), the projector is compatible with native 16:10 displays of the latest widescreen laptop and desktop computers. This enables users to project a wide range of visual content, including crisp, well-defined diagrams and spreadsheets without image compression or other picture-distorting measures. Outputting 3000 lumens at a contrast ratio of 2000:1, the projector ensures bright, well-defined images even in lighted areas and display of bright, accurate colors and crisp blacks with depth and dimension.

Pricing, Availability, and Warranty Information

The Canon LV-8320 multimedia projector has an estimated retail selling price of $8991. It is expected to ship in early July and is backed by Canon U.S.A.’s Three-Year Limited Warranty and exclusive Triple P (Projector Protection Program), a FREE service program that provides a loaner projector of equal or greater value to the end user in the event their projector needs to be repaired. Triple P is available during Canon U.S.A.’s Three-Year Limited Warranty Period *.

