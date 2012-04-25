AJA releases Ki Pro Mini v4.0 firmware

AJA Video Systems has released v4.0 firmware for its Ki Pro Mini, offering support for the Avid DNxHD video codec and thereby enabling further production efficiencies to Avid Media Composer family users.

According to company president Nick Rashby, Ki Pro Mini owners have been requesting Avid DNxHD support since the release of the produce.

Support for Avid DNxHD allows video editors using Avid editing systems to simplify their workflows and improve image quality throughout the editorial process. Support for the Avid DNxHD codec is available as a free downloadable firmware upgrade.