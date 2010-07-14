Omneon Names Carlos Ferreira to Role of Southern European Manager

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- July 14, 2010 -- Omneon, Inc. today announced the appointment of Carlos Ferreira to the role of Southern European manager. Ferreira, who joins Omneon with more than 16 years of experience in the broadcast industry, will be responsible for reinforcing the company's leadership position and furthering penetration of Omneon products into major broadcast installations across Southern Europe.

"Carlos is a great fit for our growing European operations, as he has significant experience working with best-of-breed broadcast products and in developing close relationships with top broadcasters and integrators throughout Southern European countries," said Manuel Ferreira,

vice president of sales, EMEA at Omneon. "The technical and practical expertise that Carlos brings to this new role will be valuable to our continued leadership in providing video servers and storage technologies to European markets."

Prior to joining Omneon, Ferreira served as Southern Europe manager at Snell Group, where he successfully developed the company's foundations in Spain, Portugal, and Greece. He earlier served as a field engineer at Grass Valley Group, where he focused on major accounts projects. Ferreira holds a DESS in video and telecom applications from the University of Valenciennes, France, a Master of Science in electronics from the University of Brest, France, and a technical university degree in electronics and industrial computing from the University of Paris-Sud 11.

Ferreira will be based in the company's Paris office and will report to Manuel Ferreira. Information about Omneon products is available at www.omneon.com.

About Omneon, Inc.

Omneon, Inc. is a leading provider of scalable media server and active storage systems that optimize workflow productivity and on-air reliability for the production, distribution, and management of digital media. Omneon is a pioneer in the use of advanced IT technologies and open systems for broadcast applications, producing a modular and expandable video server architecture in the Omneon Spectrum(TM) media server. The company's Omneon MediaGrid(TM) active storage system delivers centralized content storage that is scalable in capacity, bandwidth, and media-processing power. The company has an extensive global presence with customers in more than 50 countries on six continents. Omneon is on the Web at www.omneon.com.

