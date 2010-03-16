FXFACTORY DEVELOPMENT PARTNER PHYX INC. SHIPS STUNNING PROFESSIONAL COLOR PROCESSOR PLUG-IN FOR FINAL CUT PRO, MOTION AND AFTER EFFECTS

New PHYX Color plug-in brings exceptional film processes and color controls to the FxFactory platform

Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast markets, announced that one of their newest development partners, PHYX Inc., has released PHYX Color for the FxFactory® platform. PHYX Color is a brand new collection of professional color processors designed to work inside Adobe® After Effects® CS3 / CS4, Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Apple Motion® and Apple Final Cut® Express applications.

PHYX Color’s powerful range of color processing tools provide artists with the ability to efficiently add diffusion, sample color, control saturation and process a color shift/tint for stunning image capabilities. Artists can also use PHYX Color to simulate the Technicolor 2-strip process, first introduced as the Technicolor System 1 Additive Color Projection in 1917. Technicolor processes were made extremely popular through classic award-winning films, including “Gone with the Wind,” and “The Wizard of Oz.” Users can also actualize dramatic imagery with its Bleach Bypass process as seen in a multitude of cult films, including “300” and “Fight Club.”

“The success of our partnership with Noise Industries is sure to continue with this exciting new release,” says Justin Bendo, President and CEO, PHYX Inc. “The PHYX Color plug-in presents artists with a very unique collection of color processors, while its extensive support for multiple host applications reaches out to a broad range of artists, allowing them to take advantage of its vast capabilities and create really exceptional images. Once again, we’d like to thank Noise Industries and their innovative FxFactory for helping us create yet another powerful plug-in.”

“The latest FxFactory family inclusion, PHYX Color is a creative and inventive addition to our accumulation of successful plug-ins,” says Niclas Bahn, director of business development, Noise Industries. “The dramatic capabilities of PHYX Color will provide professional users with a tool to enhance the originality of any project. We are thrilled to release another quality visual effects plug-in with PHYX Inc. and we look forward to many future collaborations.”

PHYX Color Feature Highlights

PHYX Color includes 5 color processor plug-ins to create unique looks quickly and easily. Highlights include:

• Bleach Bypass: Also called “skip-bleach” or “ENR,” this process was developed by Miyazawa Kazuo in the late 1950’s to reduce saturation and latitude of film.

• Glow Dark: Diffuses darker areas of 3D generated imagery to make renders look more realistic. This processor may also be used with film or video originated material to add unique diffusion to the darker areas of the images. Glow Dark can also be used to remove the edginess from digital video.

• Selective Saturation: Precisely samples a color and controls its saturation. Selective Saturation differs from Shift/Suppress in its color sampling method, and is perfect for isolating and controlling single colors.

• Shift/Suppress: Processes a color shift/tint by selecting the target color. Color Suppress enables users to isolate and suppress any color in an image. The amount of shift and suppression is controllable. Pre-saturation varies the amount of saturation present in the image before the color shift/suppression is applied. Artists can also create their own “color gels,” and suppress garish hues instantly.

• Techni2Strip: Simulates the Technicolor 2-strip process first introduced as the Technicolor System 1 Additive Color Projection in 1917. Techni2Strip authentically simulates the vintage process.

Availability and Pricing of PHYX Color

PHYX Color is available for $99 USD via the Noise Industries website (http://www.noiseindustries.com). A trial version is also included with the standard FxFactory installer.

Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Studio and Apple Final Cut Express users can also sample hundreds of other FxFactory plug-ins by downloading the free trial version of FxFactory from: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory.

About PHYX Inc.

PHYX Incorporated is a privately held U.S. corporation. Its principles have been developing custom tools for Visual Effects since 2002. In 2007, Phyx Inc. brought its first collection of tools to the public.

PHYX Inc. continues to create its visual effects tools with the involvement and guidance of professionals from Industrial Light and Magic (ILM), WETA Digital, Digital Domain, Sony Imageworks, Pixar, and other studios. To learn more, please visit: http://www.phyxware.com.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast community. Its products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com.

