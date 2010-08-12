PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTS, INC. CELEBRATES THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF ITS TECHNOLOGY FAIR

Professional Products, Inc. (PPI), a leader in advanced enterprise video solutions, will celebrate the 20th Anniversary of its annual Technology Fair, on October 20 and 21, 2010, at Martin’s Crosswinds in Greenbelt, MD. PPI’s Tech Fair is one of the largest dealer-sponsored enterprise video, audio, media and communications expositions in the country.

Proclaimed by manufacturers as being the “best reseller show in the nation,” PPI’s Tech Fair will feature 25,000 square feet of exhibit space, a professionally lit camera set and video projector display area. Guests will have the opportunity to examine and discuss the latest technology in broadcast and professional video, audio, data and control solutions, and learn about emerging technologies and innovations from the leading manufacturers in the industry.

“PPI, which is also celebrating its 46th Anniversary as a provider of technology-driven, design-build solutions, is eager to showcase the latest innovative technologies for its clients. This is an exciting time in our industry and we are excited about bringing together the leading manufactures under one roof. Our Tech Fair started out 20 years ago in a small conference room at Maryland Public Television and today we have over 25,000 Sq. Feet of exhibit space,” said PPI President and CEO Bruce Kaufmann.

About Professional Products, Inc.

Professional Products, Inc. (PPI) is a technology-driven design-build company providing clients with professional video, audio, data and control solutions, improving work flow through creative design and excellent integration. PPI solves issues of presentation, production, telepresence, IP/Broadcast acquisition and distribution. Clients include government, corporate, broadcast, higher education, healthcare, leisure and entertainment. For more information, please visit http://www.professionalproducts.com.