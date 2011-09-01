Manhattan Edit Workshop Launches New Line of Autodesk Smoke on a Mac Workshops and Presentations

Discover the power of Autodesk Smoke’s high-quality editorial finishing capabilities; Free presentation at Mewshop on September 8th – don’t miss out!

New York, New York – September 1, 2011 – Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop), the cutting-edge authorized digital training destination, is pleased to announce the upcoming Autodesk® Smoke® on a Mac presentation on September 8, 2011 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. A free event for all, Smoke on a Mac will introduce attendees to the high-quality, powerful capabilities of this popular editorial finishing software. Autodesk Smoke is a leader in professional editorial finishing for high-quality commercial and broadcast projects, and features the familiar workflow of a nonlinear editor combined with powerful visual effects design and finishing tools. It empowers your video editing software pipeline, helping you keep creative projects in-house from creative cut through final delivery. The free demo, presented by Autodesk Certified Smoke Trainer Alina Pineda, will familiarize attendees with the all-in-one creative toolset that Smoke has to offer, from editorial, to conforming, color correction, paint, 3D visual effects, and more.

“The addition of Autodesk Smoke workshops to our training repertoire is very exciting. It means that we are now able to offer our students courses in everything from production, to post, to finishing – and lots more in between,” comments Josh Apter, owner and founder, Manhattan Edit Workshop. “Smoke is one of the top editorial finishing products on the market, and an excellent tool for any editor or visual effects artist to have in their tool belt. We look forward to launching this new line of classes centered around Autodesk Smoke, and provide our students with expert training in this very hot finishing software.”

Smoke on a Mac Presentation Details

The free Smoke on a Mac presentation will take place on September 8, 2011 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm EST at the Mewshop headquarters: 80 Fifth Ave., Suite 1501, New York, NY. For more information or to register please visit: http://0908.eventbrite.com/.

Because this is a free event, seating will be first-come, first-served.

Autodesk Smoke In-Depth Training

For beginners interested in taking their knowledge of Smoke to a deeper level, Mewshop is also offering an in-depth, three-day training course – Autodesk Smoke 101: An Introduction to Smoke on a Mac. Ideal for editors and visual effects artists, this hands-on Smoke workshop introduces students to key interface components, media management, editing essentials, color correction, basic animation techniques, keying and compositing, and more. Also providing an introduction to Action – Smoke’s powerful 3D compositing environment – the goal of this course is to enable editors and compositors to quickly learn the essential skills needed to use Smoke in the post-production industry, as well as understand the concepts that will allow them to expand their skills while using Smoke in their daily work.

Autodesk Smoke 101: An Introduction to Smoke on a Mac will run Monday, September 19, 2011 – Wednesday, September 21, 2011 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm each day. For more information or to register, please visit: http://mewshop.com/calendar/detail/Autodesk%3A%20Smoke%20101/.

For more advanced Smoke users, Mewshop offers Autodesk Smoke 201, a complement to the Autodesk Smoke 101 course. This three-day, hands-on course focusing on advanced compositing and visual effects. Students will learn keying, color correction and tracking techniques to help achieve complex composites with professional results. In addition, students will create 3D scenes taking full advantage of Smoke’s powerful 3D compositing environment and tools.

Autodesk Smoke 201 will run Monday October 10, 2011 – Wednesday, October 12, 2011 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm each day. For more information or to register, please visit: http://mewshop.com/calendar/detail/Autodesk%3A%20Smoke%20201/.

Students may take Smoke 101 & Smoke 201 as a bundle for a total of $2,879 if they register and pay for the classes at the same time. Students will have up to a month to redeem this bundle. That's over 15% off! Please register via the website registration page and indicate in the comments box which dates you are signing up for and you will be charged the appropriate amount.

About Autodesk Smoke

Autodesk® Smoke® software is a leader in professional editorial finishing for high-quality commercial and broadcast projects. Smoke is an integrated finishing solution that combines intuitive editorial timeline navigation with advanced 3D finishing tools. Native support for industry-standard media formats and GPU-accelerated interactivity when compositing mean you can finish projects faster and deliver your best work, even against tight deadlines.

About Alina Pineda

Alina is currently a Smoke Artist and Autodesk Certified Smoke Trainer in New York City and nationwide. She has trained several post-production houses on Smoke as well as worked on commercials for Sony, The US Open Series, Colgate, McDonald's, and Buchanan's Master Whiskey, just to name a few. She has worked for Autodesk as the NY Smoke Applications Specialist (Demo Artist) and has performed at Smoke and Flame product demonstrations, seminars and conventions for various National and International Industry Shows in the last several years. Some shows include: NAB Las Vegas 2008 & 2009, NY HD World Tradeshow Javits Center 2008 & 2009, NYC Expo Show Javits Center 2008 & 2009, Broadcast & Cable Show Sao Paolo, Brazil 2008 & 2009, and National Tradeshow Road Tours in many major cities across the country and Canada, including Miami, Nashville, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. She has also trained partner reseller demo artists in Mexico and Brazil.

Before joining the Autodesk team, Alina began her post-production career at a small post-production boutique in NYC, where she assisted editors on Avid, Final Cut, Smoke and Flame. She has many credits for short films and music videos, as the Online Editor and Colorist, that have participated in Film Festivals around the world, including the most recent Marie-Marie in this summer's 2011 Brooklyn Film Festival.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge editing instruction on Apple, Adobe® and Avid® platforms. In 2011 Mewshop added Avid Pro Tools® 9 training to its already impressive curriculum. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in editing, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training offers a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum, have quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post production teaching facility.

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop please visit: www.mewshop.com.

