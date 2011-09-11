SOUND DEVICES FEATURES MIXPRE-D PORTABLE MIXER AT IBC 2011

Offers Impressive Audio and Compact Design for Industry Professionals with a Range of Connection Options Including DSLR Capabilities

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 11, 2011—Sound Devices, experts in production sound, is setting a new standard at this year’s IBC show (Hall 8, Stand E72) for compact, high-performance portable audio mixers with the introduction of its newest MixPre-D. Ideal for documentary-style, sports, news magazine and corporate-industrial productions, MixPre-D is designed for any production application where capturing great sound is important, but size and weight are a concern.

The introduction of MixPre-D continues Sound Devices’ heritage of studio-quality portable mixers, which began with the original MixPre. At the heart of the new MixPre-D are two studio-grade mic/line switchable inputs with limiters, high-pass filters and selectable phantom power. To accommodate the increasing variety of cameras and devices used in production today, the MixPre-D has incredible output adaptability and serves as a flexible, class-compliant USB audio interface.

The MixPre-D offers numerous analog output options including mic/line switchable balanced XLR, dedicated consumer mic-level on a locking TA3 connector (designed specifically for DSLR-type inputs) and an aux-level output on 3.5 mm connection. Digital outputs include balanced AES3 on XLR and USB audio connectivity for Mac OS, Windows or Linux computers.

“The ‘D’ in MixPre-D describes the infusion of extensive digital technology for even more output flexibility,” says Jon Tatooles, managing director of Sound Devices. “We designed the MixPre-D to meet the changing needs of our customers, who are now utilizing a variety of DSLR models. Today, our users are using more and more of these small format cameras on their productions.”

MixPre-D includes many additional features that help make it a perfect complement to larger mixers, such as the Sound Devices 302 Compact Production Field Mixer and 552 Portable Production Mixer. These features include: MS stereo matrix, tone oscillator, internal slate microphone, return monitoring of both analog and USB audio, high-gain headphone output and two-AA battery or external 5-18 VDC powering.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital recorders and related audio equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The eleven-year-old company designs and manufactures from its Reedsburg, Wisconsin, headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI, and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website www.sounddevices.com.