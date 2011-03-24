Triveni Digital to Showcase StreamScope(R) MT-40 4.6 Software Release With CALM Support at the 2011 NAB Show

PRINCETON, N.J. -- March 24, 2011 -- Triveni Digital today announced that it will showcase the new StreamScope(R) MT-40 4.6 software release at the 2011 NAB Show. Version 4.6 enhances the MT-40's comprehensive real-time analysis and verification of DTV transport streams with loudness monitoring that supports the CALM (Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation) Act. This latest software release also expands the MT-40's analysis capabilities and brings added convenience to the user interface.

"The CALM Act introduces yet another layer to monitoring and analysis of the DTV stream -- formally requiring that loudness parameters be measured and standards met by broadcasters before the end of this year," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and head of marketing at Triveni Digital. "The StreamScope MT-40 4.6 software release eases this pressure, enabling operators to consolidate their loudness monitoring with other essential stream monitoring tasks within a single system and, in turn, helping to reduce the cost and complexity of DTV signal delivery."

The StreamScope MT-40 provides end-to-end MPEG-2/MPEG-4 transport stream monitoring and analysis for DTV signals. While the MT-40 and other products within Triveni Digital's StreamScope line already boast audio monitoring capabilities including dialnorm, the StreamScope MT-40 4.6 software release extends these capabilities. It does this by allowing users to perform audio loudness monitoring and analysis in the compressed domain according to ITU-R Recommendation BS.1770 (as required by ATSC Recommended Practice A/85) and, thereby, to meet the requirements of the CALM Act.

Using the StreamScope MT-40 and its 4.6 software release, operators can measure individual audio channel loudness, establish dialnorm loudness monitoring and error reporting, and plot short- and long-term loudness values -- all through a single and easy-to-use GUI and screen. Enhancements to the StreamScope MT-40 interface include a new slider that provides control over the size of video thumbnails. Further, the addition of a clickable arrow icon allows the user to collapse the error side of the summary screen to get a better view of thumbnails or audio analysis.

