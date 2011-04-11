New Matrox DSX Developer Products to be Demonstrated at NAB 2011

NAB 2011 – Las Vegas – April 10, 2011 –Matrox® Video Products Group today announced that two new cards and significant new software features have been added to the Matrox DSX™ Developer Products family. The new X.264io card is a PCIe card that offers an SDI input with an onboard H.264 hardware encoder and a single program transport stream ASI output. The new XMIO2/12/8K/D card features Matrox’s advanced motion adaptive deinterlacing technology and multi-directional anti-aliasing filtering which yields perfect progressive representations of interlaced fields. New software features include the following:

• Avid DNxHD support in the Matrox Flex Reader

• Native GXF file support in the Matrox Flex Reader

• TDIR support for MOV files (DV, XDCAM, MPEG2 IBP, ProRes)

• AAC support for proxy MOV files

• Timecode support for native and proxy H.264 MOV files

• Multi-stream, multi-bitrate WMV proxy generation for Intelligent Streaming

• 16-channel audio support in OP1a MXF files

• H.264 video and AAC audio muxing into a transport video stream

• PitchBlue file playback (MPEG-1 Layer 2 audio) in the Matrox Flex Reader

• AVCHD file playback (PCM audio) in the Matrox Flex Reader

• Apple ProRes RGB(A) 4:4:4:4 playback in the Matrox Flex Reader

• New encoding parameters for the H.264 hardware codec

“For over 30 years Matrox has been supplying the hardware and software tools that keep broadcast equipment manufacturers at the forefront of emerging video markets,” said Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing, Matrox. “We continue to offer the enabling technologies our partners require to provide smooth workflow solutions such as PC-based ingest/playout servers, character generators, broadcast graphics systems, transcoding systems, and virtual sets.”

The Matrox Developer Products will be demonstrated at NAB 2011 in booth SL2515.

Key features of the Matrox DSX platforms

• Modular architecture gives developers the flexibility to meet technical and price targets

• Multi-channel HD and SD video/audio I/O support from a single card including 3 Gb/s for 1080p

• Extensive native codec support in HD and SD including DV, D10 for IMX, HDV, DVCPRO HD, MPEG-2 4:2:2, MPEG-2 4:2:2:4 YUVA, MPEG HD for XDCAM HD, MPEG HD422 for XDCAM HD422, AVC-Intra for P2, H.264, Apple ProRes, and Avid DNxHD

• Cross platform file format support – MXF, MOV, AVI, MPG, etc.

• Multi-layer onboard HD scaler/compositor

• Professional realtime effects including sub-pixel 2D/3D DVE, color correction, chroma/luma keying, graphics overlay, smooth speed changes, etc.

• Application development support by a team of dedicated, experienced engineers

Availability

The Matrox DSX SDK 8.0 and the new cards are available to developers now.

