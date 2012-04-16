Gepco® International Shows Off with Demos of New Customer Tools and Products at NAB 2012

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, APRIL 16, 2012 — Gepco International, an industry-leading brand in professional audio and video interconnect products, is pleased to show off new customer tools and products at the NAB Show April 16-19, 2012 with demonstrations in their booth (#C8508). Highlighting tools to assist customers, Gepco will unveil its new Mobile Web Reference, as well as offer a first look at its upcoming Online Panel Designer™. Also debuting at the NAB Show, the Gepco® Brand TactiFlex™ Flexible Ruggedized Fiber Optic Cables will carry the signal for 3D-4U, Inc.’s 180-degree 3D Camera demonstration, alongside a demo for Gepco® Brand RunONE™ Powered Cables.

The Gepco® Mobile Web Reference, equipped with a competitor cross reference and a product directory, is designed to allow users to quickly and easily find Gepco Brand equivalent products and their specs from anywhere, at any time. A user can simply navigate to http://xref.gepco.com on his or her mobile web browser, click the Start button and submit a competing part number to find the Gepco Brand equivalent. The product directory, which can be browsed or searched via keyword, offers full specifications as well as product photos, descriptions, features and benefits, applications and ordering information. Accessible from any device with web browsing capabilities, the Gepco Mobile Web Reference is touch-optimized for smartphones and tablets and features an intuitive user interface with expanding and collapsing menus, showing only the details the user wants to view. NAB attendees can visit the Gepco Booth for a live demonstration with a Gepco representative or to view a demonstration video.

NAB attendees can also visit the Gepco Booth to view a demonstration video for the upcoming Gepco Online Panel Designer™. To be launched later this year, the Gepco Panel Designer will provide a time-saving, visual interface for designing custom panels via a web browser. With drag-and-drop features, Gepco’s Panel Designer will allow the user to choose the panel type, size, material, finish, connectors and lettering options so the user can quickly and easily submit his or her custom panel for a quote or order.

Designed for portable applications in harsh environments, the new Gepco® Brand TactiFlex™ Flexible Ruggedized Fiber Optic Cables are tough and lightweight, yet more flexible than standard ruggedized fiber cables on the market. With an outer jacket that is 30 percent more flexible while remaining abrasion-, chemical- and cut-resistant, TactiFlex cables offer improved performance while standing up to the harshest conditions.

TactiFlex will make its debut at NAB 2012 by carrying the signal for a demonstration of 3D-4U, Inc.’s 180-Degree 3D Camera in the Gepco Booth. Through its patent-pending software and multi-sensor 180- or 360-degree camera, 3D-4U’s unique media player allows viewers to zoom in or out, pan left or right, or tilt up or down with a variety of standard interactive controllers. The immersive video technology developed by 3D-4U utilizes custom solutions designed and built by DigiMax Consulting and Gepco International. Among the custom solutions provided by Gepco are a 16-channel CWDM (Coarse Wavelength Division Multiplexing) Mux/Demux, a custom fiber reel, and custom panels and boxes, all of which are terminated with various connectors.

Making their first appearance at NAB, Gepco® Brand RunONE™ Powered Cables combine audio and power, along with optional data, under a single durable, yet flexible jacket. With multiple uses for corporations, DJs, lighting rigs and tours, RunONE allows the user to pull a single cable in place of multiple cables, providing a portable and neat solution that saves time and hassle. Each RunONE cable combines one channel of power with two, eight or 12 channels of 110 Ohm balanced audio for line level, mic level or digital AES audio signals and can be used with self-powered speakers or in DMX lighting control. Using real-time analytical software, Gepco will demonstrate the superior characteristics of Gepco’s RunONE cables by comparing them to similar products. The software will measure handling noise, interference and frequency performance for differences you can not only hear, but see.

“We’re pleased to not only be able to show off some new products this year at NAB, but also new tools that will improve the customer experience,” said Joe Zajac, Sales and Applications Engineer for Gepco® Brand Products.

Discover solutions for reliable content delivery with Gepco Brand, SheerWire™ and other General Cable products at our 2012 NAB Show Booth #C8508.

General Cable (NYSE:BGC), a Fortune 500 Company, is a global leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for the energy, industrial, and communications markets. In August 2009, Gepco International was acquired by General Cable. For more information about General Cable products, please contact your local sales representative or visit our Web site at www.gepco.com or www.generalcable.com.

Gepco International has been an industry-leading brand of studio, stage and broadcast AV cables and cable assemblies for 30 years. As a complete solutions-based supplier, Gepco also offers value-added service and distribution of connectors, cable management products, patch panels, and wire and cable accessories.