Gerhard Joost Joins Equator Technical Advisory Committee

Top Recording Professional Aids D5 Development

San Diego, California June, 2011 …. Equator Audio Research, recognized globally as a leading manufacturer of highly accurate studio reference monitors for mission critical recording applications, is pleased to announce that acclaimed recording professional Gerhard Joost has joined the Equator Technical Advisory Committee.

Gerhard comes to the Equator Technical Advisory Committee with a long list of successful Music, Film and TV projects to his credit. He has worked with Michael Jackson, Salt & Pepper, and Usher to name a few. Gerhard is one of the hardest working engineers in our industry and has some of the industry’s best ears. Currently Gerhard is the Chief Engineer at Grooveworx, a world class recording facility in downtown Santa Monica: www.Grooveworx.com.

All too often products have been developed in a vacuum with professional consultation often occurring after the product is completed and already being sold. Gerhard has been consulting for Equator for some time and throughout the D5 development process.

With the D5 now in its final voicing phase, Gerhard has been intricately involved with detailed evaluation and adjustments of its default frequency response curves to ensure that the D5 is a viable recording and mixing tool. We caught up with him again at his Grooveworx studio in early June for a serious D5 voicing session. We referenced an extended list of Gerhard recorded and mixed projects as minute voicing adjustments were considered. At one point (with the use of the D5’s internal DSP and Equator outboard development software) Gerhard incorporated a very tightly constructed filter in which to sweep the mid-range, carefully reviewing each characteristic. The development software allows for an outboard computer to access and control the D5’s internal DSP with 10 full parametric equalizers, 2 shelving equalizers, separate volume controls for the woofer and the tweeter as well as multiple crossover configurations and store the results within the D5 itself, all with the ability to A/B while adjusting. The result in Gerhard’s words: “Amazing!”

Most $300 monitors are voiced strictly for consumer excitement. The low end is extremely boosted and the high-end is extremely boosted, resulting in a smiley face frequency curve that leaves a hole in the mid-range. Manufactures have done this because it is fairly easy to accomplish and, conveniently, in a store demo situation the speakers “cut through”. During recording and mixing, however, the mid range is the most critical area. If the monitors lack mid-range detail the resulting mix will not translate appropriately and may allow a mistake or “rub” to make its way unnoticed to master.

The new D5 (Direct 5) studio monitors are geared for the recording professional in need of a small (9.75" x 7" x 8.5"), affordable, accurate, well-voiced, reference studio monitor solution.

To achieve extensive mid-range detail the D5 shares much of the acclaimed Equator Q Series technology. Like all Equator 2-way active monitoring systems, the D5 employs a Zero-Point Reference™ coaxial design with internal DSP handling numerous tasks, including matching the Digitally-Controlled Transducer’s™ output and the ability to apply pin-point accurate voicing. The DSP allows for instant A/B voicing adjustments. With highly successful professionals like Gerhard Joost aiding in the development, we have a high level of confidence that the end result will be worthwhile.

The tiny D5 features a coaxially designed 5.25” woofer and center mounted 1” silk tweeter in an all wood cabinet. The newly designed digital amplifier boasts extremely low distortion specs and delivers 2 x 50w of peak power. SPL is rated at 103 dB combined @ 1m.

The D5 incorporates the highest quality components.

The introductory price for the D5 is under $300 per pair, Equator has developed an online store to sell them directly to users throughout the Americas and is offering a 60 day money back guarantee. Shipping is expected to begin by the end of July 2011.

About Equator Audio Research

Equator Audio Research is committed to delivering studio reference monitor solutions that overcome the myriad of challenges faced in today’s production environment. From our phase and time accurate coaxial designs to our matched transducer manufacturing to our sophisticated Q Series Room Analysis and compensation software; our products meticulously provide solutions to existing sonic obstacles. Equator products are used daily in mission-critical applications at many of the world’s finest recording studios. For additional information on all Equator Audio products, visit the company online at www.equatoraudio.com.