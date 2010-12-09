Christie Entero Selected By Seongnam City for Mission Critical Control Room Displays

Christie today announced that its Christie Entero, the world’s first LED ultra-high resolution rear screen video wall projection system, has been selected by Seongnam City, South Korea for its control room. The municipal government uses the facility for surveillance, traffic control, residential management and emergency operations, and with 88 projection systems installed, the Seongnam City control room is one of the largest Christie Entero display walls in Asia. Demonstrating their versatility, the projection systems are in three configurations: two in a 3 x 13 video wall and one in a 2 x 5 video wall.

Combining the reliable, high quality projection performance of DLP technology with the efficiency and long life expectancy of LED illumination, the Christie Entero LED Series provides reliable operation and the performance quality demanded for video wall displays in control room environments. It is available in WUXGA (1920 x 1200) and SXGA+ (1400 x 1050) resolution.

“Clarity and detailed visuals are a must for the control room. We chose the Christie Entero LED rear screen video wall projection system because its vivid presentation outmatches traditional mercury-based lamps,” explained Mr. Gangyoung Kim, U-Service team manager, Seongnam City Hall.

Environmentally friendly, the LED Christie Entero is virtually maintenance-free with no consumable parts such as lamps, dust filters or color wheels to replace. “The public is very concerned over environmental issues these days, and we needed to make our operations as green as possible. The Christie Entero came out ahead of its competitors for its low environmental impact,” added Mr.Kyungil Kim, assistant manager, LG Consulting and Solutions.

“The Entero continues to be one of Christie’s signature products. Its selection for the Seongnam City Control Room demonstrates the confidence that the municipal authorities place on the dependability of the system,” said Lin Yu, vice-president, Christie Asia Pacific. “Based on 30 years of market-leading innovation in high performance rear projection display technologies, the Christie Entero will surely delight its customers.”

Seongnam City is South Korea’s ninth largest city with an estimated population of one million.