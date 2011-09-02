Digital Rapids' Advanced Multi-Screen Encoding Solutions Power IBC TV News Web and Mobile Content

September 2, 2011 -- Passfield, UK: Digital Rapids -- the leading provider of tools and solutions for bringing television, movie and Web content to wider audiences -- announced today that IBC TV News, the official news channel of the IBC conference and exhibition, will again use Digital Rapids' versatile multi-format encoding systems to transform content for the IBC TV News website and mobile distribution. In addition to on-demand Web and mobile clips, IBC TV News will also feature live streaming of news updates on the Web. A new 'daily download' service will also allow IBC attendees to download the latest IBC TV News show at WiFi hotspots within the convention centre.

"IBC TV News is an important part of the IBC experience, showcasing key news for attendees while bringing the highlights and atmosphere of the show to viewers all over the world who are unable to attend in person," said Clive Vickery, Managing Director, EMEA and Asia at Digital Rapids. "We're pleased to be working with the IBC TV News team once again to bring their content to their viewers with exceptional quality."

"Digital Rapids and their solutions have been crucial to our success over the years. Their expertise has been instrumental in developing efficient workflows to bring our content to more screens, and the quality of the output from their systems has always been exceptional," said Sue Robinson, Producer, IBC TV News. "We're excited to be working together with them again to bring another fantastic IBC to our audience."

IBC attendees wishing to learn more about the encoding technology behind IBC TV News can do so in the Digital Rapids stand, #7.G41, where the company will be showcasing its complete range of solutions for transforming and delivering media. Digital Rapids encoding systems provide superior quality, flexibility and performance for transforming media for audience-expanding, live and on-demand multi-screen distribution.

About Digital Rapids Corporation -- Digital Rapids provides the leading hardware and software solutions for transforming and delivering media, enabling the multi-platform experiences that are changing how audiences view content. Scaling from standalone appliances to global workflows, Digital Rapids solutions enable media professionals to maximize their productivity, quality, and the value of their content. Recipient of a coveted IBC Innovation Award and four prestigious Frost & Sullivan honors for encoding and transcoding leadership, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise to help our customers to expand their audiences, increase their media revenues and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digitalrapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the UK, Australia, Argentina and Hong Kong.