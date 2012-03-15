New Autocue server software adds support for Avid, Apple editing workflow

Autocue will feature a new range of accessories for its Master Series teleprompters, including a 22in talent feedback monitor with native HD-SDI and new mounting system, at the 2012 NAB Show.

The company also will showcase a digital tally light that displays the camera number and instantly changes from red to green when live on air; an under-monitor talent clock that can also act as a tally, going green when on-air; and new USB hand and foot controls to ensure compatibility with the latest PC hardware.

NAB also will see the global launch of new software for Autocue's range of multiformat SD/HD ingest, storage and playout video servers. This v3 release provides additional support for Avid and Apple editing workflows, with new OP-Atom and ProRes formats, and improved handling of QuickTime, DNxHD and XDCAM content.

See Autocue at 2012 NAB Show booth C8525.