Primestream(R) Announces New Add-On to FORK(TM) Production Suite

Xchange Suite(TM) Brings FORK(TM) Production Suite to Web Browsers and iOS

MIAMI -- March 19, 2012 -- At the 2012 NAB Show, Primestream(R) will debut FORK Xchange(TM) Suite, a new companion application to its highly acclaimed FORK(TM) software platform for managing and automating broadcast workflows. FORK Xchange Suite is the Web portal into the FORK environment, fully integrating with FORK Production(TM) Server and giving broadcasters and media enterprises instant access to content when and where it's needed -- from any Internet-enabled Windows(R), Mac(R), or iOS device.

FORK Xchange Suite allows producers and editors to browse and view clips, edit and add metadata and markers, sort content, trigger FORK action scripts, and transfer media from and to multiple remote production servers. FORK Xchange Suite provides frame-accurate markers, real-time metadata synchronization, and full support whether users are working from a desktop or an iPad(R).

"Primestream's focus is to help broadcasters automate their processes so that they can devote more time to the truly creative parts of their jobs," said Claudio Lisman, Primestream|B4M president and CEO. "Now our FORK customers have a professional Web application that empowers them with the tools to work more collaboratively and efficiently -- not only within a single location, but among multiple FORK Production sites."

FORK Xchange Suite consists of three modules: Xplore(TM), which uses advanced search and query functions to filter and find media quickly, flexibly, and intuitively; Xchange(TM), which enables high-speed movement of media between FORK Production sites; and Actions Monitor, which gives administrators a dashboard view of a file as it works its way through the automated processes in the Xchange Suite.

FORK Xchange Suite expands Primestream's array of FORK add-on applications, which include CGX(TM) for on-air graphics; Mobile2Air(R), enabling reporters to contribute HD video from anywhere in the world directly to air conveniently and cost-effectively via iPhone(R); and ControlStation(TM), Mobile2Air's mobile assignment desk.

Primestream will demonstrate the new FORK Xchange Suite at the 2012 NAB Show in booth SL6605. More information about Primestream, B4M, and their products is available at www.b4m.com or www.primestream.com.

About Primestream

Primestream offers broadcast IT solutions that together form a seamless end-to-end platform for digital acquisition of live and file-based content, media asset management, editing, on-air graphics, logging, control room playback, smartphone and tablet video contribution, multiscreen live and on-demand streaming services, publishing to social media sites, and dynamic archiving. The company's portfolio includes the FORK(TM) suite of applications, as well as ControlStation(TM), CGX(TM), and Primestream Media Library(TM) (PML). Proven and in use by more than 300 broadcast operations in 40 countries, Primestream solutions allow users to produce better content faster, every day.

